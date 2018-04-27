Top 5 Red Smartphones: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo and More

Image: Apple

Apple has introduced a special edition of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India today that also contribute to a cause. The recently introduced iPhones by Apple come as a part of Apple's support to the Global Fund that raises money to fight HIV/ AIDS. For the same, the latest iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sport a dashing Red colour, which is also to celebrate Apple's partnership with RED that is aimed to support HIV/AIDS programs that provide counselling, testing, and medicine that prevents the transmission of HIV from a mother to her unborn child. So far, Apple claims to have raised over $160 million through the sale of these (RED) products. This contribution through the sale of RED products helps people affected by HIV in Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia.For a cause or not, many other smartphone manufacturers have followed in Apple's suit to come out with a special Red colour edition of their smartphones. In case you are obsessed with the colour Red and are looking for a phone that stands out from its regular line-up, here is a list of top 5 smartphones available in the market in a striking Red colour.Launched today, the iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red is the latest smartphone in this list. Apart from the regular perks of having an iPhone, those opting for iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red will also be contributing towards a cause. The new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red gets a Black front panel, as opposed to the White one seen on all the other models of the iPhone 8. It also sports a glass and aluminium design.As for its specifications, Apple iPhone 8 Plus comes with an all-new 64-bit A11 Bionic chip with a Neural engine and an Embedded M11 motion coprocessor. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing users to capture portraits with a shallow depth-of-field effect in five different lighting styles. Also, the dual-camera setup comes with a Wide-angle ƒ/1.8 aperture lens and a Telephoto ƒ/2.8 aperture module. iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red also features wireless charging.The Apple iPhone 8 Plus Product Red comes with a 3GB RAM and is available in two storage variants of 64GB and 256GB and the price starts at Rs 67,940.OnePlus also came out with a Red colour limited edition for its flagship offering, the OnePlus 5T back in January. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red features a 6-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 2160x1080 pixels resolution and is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus has also introduced Face Unlock in the OnePlus 5T as a first in the OnePlus devices and claims to unlock the phone in 0.4 seconds. However, the Face Unlock feature will not work with third party Payment apps. OnePlus 5T is powered by Snapdragon 835 Soc and is available in two storage options - 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and an 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage option. It runs the latest OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone is backed by a 3300 mAh battery which will also feature Dash Charging.In terms of optics, the OnePlus 5T sports a dual camera setup at the back, which claims to deliver an improved performance in 'Low-light photography' and 'Portrait' images over the OnePlus 5. Though the smartphone carries almost similar camera-hardware specifications as in OnePlus 5, the secondary lens on the OnePlus 5T features Intelligent Pixel Technology. OnePlus 5T also features a 3.55 mm headphone jack.In order to celebrate the vibes of Valentine's day this year, Vivo came out with a 'Infinite Red' limited edition for its mid-range offering, the Vivo V7+. Vivo V7+ is the company's first phone with an 18:9 aspect ratio with 'Full View' display. A high point of the device is its 24-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and flash. The phone sports a 5.99-inch IPS display (1440x720 pixels) in a unibody metal body.There is a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated memory card slot. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. The V7+ is backed by a 3225 mAh battery and comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. It also offers features like Selfie flash and a dual SIM slot, along with a dedicated microSD.Vivo was not the only one to come with a Red colour edition for its smartphone. Honor also followed the pursuit and launched a limited edition Red colour variant of its budget smartphone, Honor 7X. As for its specifications, the Honor 7X is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC and will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, topped with EMUI 5.1. The storage variants of the smartphone include 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options, with the capacity of expanding the memory up to 256GB using an external microSD. Following the industry trend, the device boasts of a 5.93-inch near bezel-less, Full-HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It will run on a 4GB RAM and will be backed by a 3340 mAh battery.Optics of the smartphone include a dual-lens camera setup at the back, with a 16-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel Secondary lens with features like PDAF, LED-Flash, Face Detection, HDR and 1080p video recording @30fps. There is also an 8-megapixel shooter at the front, while the fingerprint sensor of the device has been shifted to the back. Connectivity options on the Honor 7X include 4G-LTE, Dual Nano-SIM (Hybrid), Wi-Fi Direct, Micro-USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.1. The Honor 87X weighs 165 grams.Xiaomi also came out with a Red colour variant back in December for its first device in India to come with a stock Android OS. Xiaomi Mi A1, with the stock Android OS and the dual camera setup, is Xiaomi's mid-range offering in the Indian market.The device was initially launched in September in India for Rs 14,999. Apart from the colour change, there is no change in the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi A1. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A1 flaunts a full metal body with a 5.5-inch Full HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Mi A1 looks premium and the front of the device will remind you of the Google Pixel. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and the dual-lens camera module. Talking of the camera, the Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixels telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom. The Xiaomi Mi A1 also offers iPhone 7 Plus-like Portrait mode to deliver that D-SLR like bokeh effect.The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD card. Xiaomi has also included a dedicated headphone amplifier to better music listening experience. Xiaomi has opted to integrate the camera interface of MIUI instead of the stock Google Camera interface in the Mi A1.