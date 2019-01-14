English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top 5 Smart Tricks of PUBG Mobile to Win 'Chicken Dinner' Everytime: Learn Here
Here are some great PUBG Mobile tips and tricks that can help you in winning more chicken dinners and getting better at the game.
Top 5 Smart Tricks of PUBG Mobile to Win 'Chicken Dinner' Everytime
PUBG game developer Tencent Games recently announced one of its biggest tournaments for the country. The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is the second big tournament after the ‘Campus Championship’ which was hosted last year. Having a prize pool of Rs 1 Crore the tournament should see players battling it out to earn that delicious chicken dinner along with some cool cash prizes.
For those who are new to the game, the first thing you should know is that PUBG is all about surviving till the bitter end, in a 100-person free-for-all or as a team, by any means necessary. If you are playing PUBG Mobile on your iPhone or iPad and haven’t been able to win Chicken Dinners, then we might be able to help. Here are some great PUBG Mobile tips and tricks that can help you in winning those highly sort after chicken dinners and getting better at the game.
Landing Spots:
Although you might be tempted to drop at places such as Pochinki, Military Base or School because of the high volume of loot these places have, they are also filled with enemies. If you land at these popular locations you reduce your chances of surviving to even make it to the end game. The game is about survival not about killing. Hide as much as you could, while hiding if you wanna look 360 degree then use the eye option at mobile screen instead of moving your body which would create sound and enemy could trace you.
Close doors after you enter a house:
Houses in PUBG act as a temporary exit from the chaos outside as well as sport a lot of supplies. So, it implies that every player would try to get into a house for supplies or gain shelter (unless the player doesn’t want to); and you wouldn’t want a pro-player barge into your house without you noticing and kill you while you were busy collecting loot.
Shed that extra weight:
Keep only necessary inventory when comes to arms, ammo and other equipments i.e rifle attachments, bombs etc. Give safety the priority; pick level-3 bulletproof jacket and helmet even it makes you heavy and take power ups including first aid kits, painkillers, energy drinks and bandages.
Stay with the team:
Staying in close proximity of your team members will not only help you defend each other in situations when someone attacks you, but also allow your squad members to revive you back to life. Communication is another key thing that many PUBG Mobile players ignore.
Carry different types of Guns:
For example players carrying an AKM and a DP-28. This isn’t a great idea not just because both of these weapons take the same 7.62mm bullets. Instead of carrying two Assualt Rifles that take same types of bullets, it is a better idea to carry two guns that take different bullets, for instance, the M416 and AKM.
