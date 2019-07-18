Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on Right Now: OnePlus 7, Realme 3 Pro, Redmi K20 And More

With the ongoing Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, and Amazon offering deep discounts on almost all popular smartphone brands even though the Prime Day Sale is over, this may just be the best time to get your hands on that new and possibly the ever-so-slightly out of budget phone that you’ve had your eyes on.

While Flipkart’s Big Shopping Day sale is already on, the Monsoon Sale will begin on July 19, and the Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale is coming up from July 26-28. There’s also the Pay Day Sale to look forward to on August 1 on the Indian e-commerce website. Amazon India is still offering discounts on several in-demand smartphones. Both e-commerce sites are offering additional discounts and cashback offers on State Bank of India, ICICI, and Citi Bank credit and debit cards, and exchange deals as well. Here are the top 5 smartphones you could splurge on right now, taking advantage of these deals.

1. OnePlus 7 and One Plus 7 Pro

Those looking to acquire the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, can do so on Amazon, where both these phones are available for a discount of up to Rs 2,000, along with exchange offers, with this deal being live till July 31.

To avail this discount, you will have to pay using your Citi Bank credit card, or ICICI Bank credit/debit card. The minimum amount you need to pay is Rs 20,000 for the ICICI card and Rs 25,000 for the Citibank credit card. The maximum discount available on the OnePlus 7 Pro is Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,500 on the OnePlus 7, with the option of converting your purchase into a no-cost EMI. There is an exchange offer too.

The OnePlus 7 is available in a total of four variants. The 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration priced at Rs 32,999, is available in Mirror Grey and Mirror Blue. The 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage version, priced at Rs 37,999, is available in Red and Mirror Grey. The OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera setup (48-megapixel primary + 5-megapixel telephoto), and a 16-megapixel front camera.

The flagship OnePlus 7 Pro is available in five variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage entry-level spec, priced at Rs 48,999, is available in Mirror Grey. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version, priced at Rs 52,999, is available in Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue. The Nebula Blue also comes in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version for Rs 57,999. It has a triple rear camera setup (48-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel telephoto + 16-megapixel ultrawide), and a 16-megapixel pop-up front camera. Both phones come with Android Oxygen OS with a 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor.

2. Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro is currently available on Flipkart on a 16 percent discount, and Rs 13,500 off on exchange. The phone, available in Lightning Purple and Nitro blue, is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The higher-spec 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999.

This smartphone has a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera, and a 25-megapixel front camera, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa Core 2.2 GHz AIE Processor.

3. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 is being offered in two variants, 6GB with 64GB storage and 6GB with 128GB storage which are priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. The K20 Pro is offered in 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage for Rs 30,999. Both handsets will be offered in three colour options- Carbon black, Flame red, Glacier blue.

The K20 Pro comes with the high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset, and the K20 is the first handset in India to feature the new Snapdragon 730. Both phones are available on Flipkart at a 3-4 percent discount and no-cost EMI, but the K20 Pro's 8GB and 256GB version is available at an off of up to Rs 17,900 on exchange. Both smartphones have a dual 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel camera setup, and 20-megapixel pop-up selfie Camera.

Flipkart is offering a Rs 2,000 discount Instant Discount with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit (EMI only) cards on purchase of Redmi K20 nd K20 Pro, on July 17 and 18. There's also a 5 percent cashback, and extra discount (up to Rs 200) offer on Axis Bank Credit cards valid till July 31.

4. Samsung Galaxy A70

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is retailing on both Flipkart and Amazon for Rs 28,990 with no-cost EMIs available on both websites. On Flipkart, there's a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Axis Bank credit cards, while on Amazon, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,400. On the Samsung website, there's a Rs 2,000 cashback available on HDFC Bank cards.

The smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera, with 2GHz + 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor. It is available in Black, White and Blue colour variants.

5. Oppo F11 Pro

The Oppo F11 Pro comes with 6GB RAM, and either 64GB Or 128GB storage configurations, in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colour variants. On Amazon, the 64GB version is available for Rs 19,510 at no-cost EMI, and the 128GB is priced at Rs 22,899. Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,400 on this smartphone.

While on Amazon, there's a 5 percent instant discount on Yes Bank credit cards, on the Oppo website, there's a 10 percent cashback on Yes Bank cards. On Flipkart, where both versions of the F11 Pro are priced slightly higher than Amazon, at Rs 20,990 and Rs 23,990 respectively, there's a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards, a 5 percent unlimited cashback offer on Axis Bank Cards, and an additional 5 percent discount (up to Rs 200) on Axis Bank Cards.

The F11 Pro has a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera, and a 16-megapixel pop-up front camera. It comes with ColorOS 6 based on Android 9.0 Pie operating system, with 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa core processor.