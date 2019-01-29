Top 5 Smartphones Launched in Jan 2019: Honor View 20, Samsung Galaxy M10, M20, Huawei Y9 (2019) And More

While last year we saw new features, such as display notch, dual/triple rear cameras, powerful processors and more RAM, becoming a standard in all segments, it left us skeptical about how smartphone makers will push things further in the year 2019. The month of January 2019 is ending and saw several interesting launches for the Indian smartphone market including devices from Samsung and Huawei. Here’s a list of top phones launched in the first month of the new year...The Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720 pixels) display with a tiny notch at the top. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. Along with that it offers a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 3,400mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo.The Samsung Galaxy M20, on the other hand, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution and is powered by an Exynos 7904 processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. This one has a similar dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a big 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.Both the handsets will also come with a new Samsung Experience version 9.5 UX user interface and dedicated storage slot expandable to 512GB and dual SIM VoLTE support.The Honor 10 Lite sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by the Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm SoC clocked with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU while it further comes with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with microSD.In terms of optics, the Honor 10 Lite sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, for selfies, there is a 24MP snapper which has an f/2.0 aperture.The connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GLONASS 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ and A-GPS. The sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,400mAh battery.Huawei Y9 (2019) features dual camera, both on the front and rear, and supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) intelligent scenario identification and optimisation. The phone is equipped with 16MP+2MP front dual camera and 13MP+2MP rear dual sensors. Huawei Y9 (2019) features a notched FullView Display, thus, offering a higher screen to body ratio.The 16.7-million colour IPS LCD with a contrast ratio of 1500:1 also supports "Eye Comfort Mode". The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000mAh big battery and Huawei's homegrown 12-nm Kirin 710 chipset for power efficiency. It also supports power consumption optimisation for comprehensive energy-saving technology, with one-touch battery optimisation and suspension to inactive programmes to improve standby time to several days, the company claimed. The device also includes Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, extended storage and Simple Mode for elderly users.The Honor View 20 has a 6.4-inch screen with a 19.25:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a unique display with a hole in the front for the camera, which is placed on the top left corner. It features a TFT LCD display with a full HD+ resolution of 2310x1080 with a 91.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. It will come in two variants, 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the other with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.As far as optics are concerned, the Honor View 20 will come with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a fixed focus lens. The 48-megapixel rear camera comes with a Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. There's a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to capture the depth of an image, providing several 3D and beautification applications. It supports 960fps slow-motion video recording, autofocus, AI HDR, and LED flash. The Honor View 20 is running Magic UI from the company based on Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging (4.5V/5A). Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.