Top 5 Smartphones Launching Soon in India: Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, OPPO F11 Pro, Realme 3 And More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is launching its new smartphone Xiaomi Mi 9 in its home country, meanwhile, Vivo is all set to launch its latest device Vivo V15 Pro in India today. A whole bunch of new phones are also expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress 2019 next month. However, a lot of smartphones have already been confirmed by companies that are going to launch in soon in India. Here is a list of smartphones expected to launch in India soon.Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India, which is going to happen on February 28. In terms of other specifications, the handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB storage options.At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. The company claims that the experience is elevated thanks to AI-backed software features. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.Samsung is all set to launch the first triple camera smartphone under the Galaxy M series of smartphones. The company has officially confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M30 will launch on the 27th of February. Samsung will bring Super-Amoled Infinity V display to 'M30', making it a power-packed offering for young millennials. Powered by latest Exynos 7904 processor, Galaxy 'M30' comes with 4GB RAM-64GB internal memory variant. The device is also likely to have a 6GB-128GB variant. Samsung India in January launched Galaxy 'M20' and 'M10' smartphones at a starting price of Rs 10,990 and Rs 7,990, respectively, to take on Xiaomi's budget "Redmi" series in the country.The Samsung Galaxy M30 will have a triple camera setup on the back with 13-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel super wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a 16-megapixel selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and face unlock. The device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy M30 are expected to include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, USB Type-C support, 3.5mm audio jack and a 5000mAh battery.Oppo has recently revealed that it’ll soon unveil the Oppo F11 Pro in India. The successor to the F9 Pro will equip a dual rear camera at the back with a 48-megapixel main lens which will be the first time in Oppo’s history. This sensor could possibly be Sony’s IMX586 CMOS sensor which was introduced last year. Oppo says the 48-megapixel camera on the F11 Pro will offer a “high-definition camera with impressive photo quality and viewing experience“. The camera will also equip a Super Night Mode.It recently got certifications in Indonesia and Thailand with a model number of CPH1969. OPPO mentions the words “Brilliant Portrait” that allude to the fact that the 48-megapixel cam should have improved low-light capabilities facilitated by either the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 or Sony IMX586 sensor. Other rumored specs include a 6.5-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with 2340 x 1080 resolution, the Snapdragon 855 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU, 32 MP selfie cam with HDR features, 6 GB of RAM and 64 / 128 GB storage, plus Android 9.0.Alleged renders of the Galaxy A50 have emerged along with details of the upcoming handset. Posted by PriceKart.com, the renders reveal that looks similar to the upcoming Galaxy M30. The renders show a handset with a vertically-aligned triple camera setup at the back with an LED flash unit. At the front, there is a water-drop styled notch similar to the one we have seen on the Galaxy M10 and M20. To top it off, the renders also suggest that the handset will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.In the camera department, the renders say that the front camera will feature a 25-megapixel sensor while the triple camera on the back will feature a primary 25-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping and an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide lens.The handset is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the inside, expect an Exynos 9610 processor with up to 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and a 4,000mAh battery to provide the juice.Realme was speculated to launch a new smartphone sometime in the first quarter of the year. Going by the previous reports, we can expect the Realme 3 to arrive with a 48-megapixel rear camera similar to the Redmi Note 7. This camera sensor might use the pixel binning technology to render 48-megapixel output as seen in the recently launched smartphones from other brands. Also, as it is an upgrade to the Realme 2, we can expect it to feature an improved set of features and specifications as its prequel.As announced by the company, we can either expect it to be launched with Android Pie out of the box.