Top 5 Smartphones to Spend on During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale

Flipkart sale has just kicked off which will run until 19 July. The e-commerce company has made its sale live with various blockbuster deals, rush hour deals, first-time discounts and various prizes. Through Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days, customers will be able to avail exchange offers and get additional mobile protection. Flipkart is offering 30 to 80 per cent discount on electronics with no-cost EMI and Extended warranty. TVs and appliances will get a discount of 70 per cent. In the ongoing sale, here are our top 5 picks that are worth a spend after their discounted prices.During the sale, the Redmi 5 Pro is available starting Rs 13,999, with an additionally off of up to Rs 12,850 on an exchange. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.Flipkart is also offering a massive discount on the 128 variant of Google Pixel 2. The smartphone is offered at a flat discount of Rs 16,001 and over that Flipkart is offering Rs 8,000 cashback on the purchase made via HDFC debit and credit card. An exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 also brings down the effective price to Rs 42,999. the Google Pixel 2 features a 5-inch screen FullHD display with 1920x1080 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The phone runs on Android Oreo 8.0.1. The device is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card. The smartphones come with connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port.The Honor 10 (6GB/128GB) is available for only Rs 29,999 instead of 35,999 during the Big Shopping Days. The Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and comes in two memory variants, one with a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with a 128GB storage with the same RAM offering. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.1 on top of the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 3400 mAh battery that supports quick charge and as per Honor, can charge the phone to 50 percent in 25 minutes.Mi Mix 2 is down to Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) on Flipkart. On exchanging your old smartphone you can get up to Rs. 18,000 instant discount on your purchase during this Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm's current best, Snapdragon 835 Processor and runs the Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 8 on top. The smartphone draws its juice from a 3400 mAh battery. The optics on the Mi Mix 2 include a 12-megapixel camera at the back with Sony IMX386 sensor and a f/2.0 aperture, that is placed just above the fingerprint sensor.The Moto X4 has received a 28 percent price cut on MRP and can now be purchased at Rs 17,999. Motorola's Moto X comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD LTPS IPS display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and 424 ppi, that is topped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SOC coupled with Android 508 GPU and carries a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to a whopping 2TB. The Moto X4 runs the Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support.