Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 Launched in 2019 to Play PUBG: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 More

PUBG has created a storm in the online gaming world. PUBG Mobile crossed 100 million registered users in only four months, cementing it as one of the most popular Battle Royales for smartphones and tablets. If you are one of ‘PUBG’ users, you must have realized how important is to have a phone with the most updated processor to run this kind of high graphics applications smoothly. PubG Mobile runs on entry-level phones, all the way to the premium flagships where you get the best experience The list of mobile phones for PUBG we have curated for you does not contain too many expensive devices. If you are searching for best phone for gamers under the budget of Rs 15,000, you are at very right place. You can buy any mobile phones for your gaming needs from this list.Redmi Note 7 Pro, you get a similar design including the glass back with ‘Aura Design’ and a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch. The device has a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. This one is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which was recently launched with the Vivo V15 Pro. There is an option of 4GB and 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB.At the back, there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. You get the same artificial intelligence (AI) based features including features like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. At the front, you get the same 13-megapixel camera. Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. This one comes in three colour options including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space BlackThe Samsung Galaxy M30 is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that boots Samsung Experience v9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch. Samsung has ditched the 18:9 aspect ratio on the M30 for a display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the M30 boasts an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage options. The device supports memory expansion of up to 512GB.In terms of optics, the device houses a triple-camera setup. The rear camera setup consists of a 13MP RGB sensor with an aperture of f/1.9, a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor combined with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with 123 degrees field of view and aperture of f/2.2. At the front, the M30 sports a 16 MP sensor which supports Live focus.For security, the phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back and supports face unlock feature. The phone comes with USB Type-C for connectivity and charging and comes in two colours — Gradation Black and Gradation Blue. The smartphone is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports fast charging facilitated by a 15W charger.The Redmi Note 7 features a glass finish at the back and a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, waterdrop notch (as the company calls a dot-notch) and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage. Both the variants include the option of adding a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for expanding the storage. There’s a dual camera setup at the back but unlike the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor which was featured on the Chinese version, has been replaced. Instead you get a 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is a 13-megapixel camera which is the same as the China variant. The camera app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the camera performance and includes features like portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition.Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It will be offered in three colours including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.The Realme 3 comes with a 6.2-inch display with an HD+ resolution (1520x720 pixels). As mentioned above, there's a MediaTek Helio P70 processor and it is offered in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, both of which come with expandable storage. At the back there is a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel combo along with a 13-megapixel front camera. There are features like Chroma Boost, which is said to enhance dynamic range when shooting backlit subjects and something called Nightscape, which is basically for low-light photos where the camera takes a long exposure shot. The Realme 3 runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie, which the company has tried to give stock-like look, although it doesn't seem all that attractive. Finally you get a 4,230mAh battery which should be more than enough to last all day.The Honor 10 Lite sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by the Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm SoC clocked with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU while it further comes with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with microSD. In terms of optics, the Honor 10 Lite sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, for selfies, there is a 24MP snapper which has an f/2.0 aperture.The connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GLONASS 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ and A-GPS. The sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 3,400mAh battery.