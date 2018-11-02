Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 For Diwali 2018: Nokia 6.1 Plus, Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro And More

Diwali is a time for great online discounts and one of the best seasons to purchase a new smartphone because of the numerous offers and buying options available online. Right now two of the major online shopping platforms Amazon and Flipkart are holding their festival sale. You have a lot of options if you are looking to buy the best smartphone under 20000, but which one to buy? To make things simple, here is our list of the top 5 smartphones under 20000 for Diwali 2018.The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ screen with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core, AI-enabled, Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which allows better performance and runs on Android 8.1-based ColorOS. This is paired with three memory options of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB along with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB.The Realme 2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual-camera setup at the back, with the second sensor enabling depth-effect shots. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera, which is also capable of portrait shots through an AI-based depth effect. The phone has 3,500 mAh battery capacity but lacks support for fast charging.Honor Play features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340x1080 pixels resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, along with a notch at the top of the display. It is powered by Huawei's own HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor and runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2 that comes with AI-powered features like Face Unlock, Notification Safety, and scene, object, and 3D facial recognition.The device sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) secondary sensor. The camera setup offers features like PDAF, single-LED flash and more. At the front, the Honor Play comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the device include a hybrid dual-SIM setup, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 3750 mAh battery. The smartphone measures 157.91x74.27x7.48mm and weighs 176 gramsThe Poco F1 comes with pretty impressive firepower under the hood for its price. For starters, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with AI prowess in the form of AIE 845. As per the company, the Poco F1 uses a LiquidCool technology that allows a better thermal performance than most of its rivals. As for the memory onboard, the smartphone offers 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage across its variants. There is also an expandable memory of up to an additional 256GB using an external microSD.As for its optics, the Poco F1 houses a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with AI enhancements and Dual Pixel Autofocus. There is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter at the front with AI Beautify. The device runs a new version of Xiaomi’s own MIUI which is specially designed for Poco. The company has also promised the arrival of Android P on the smartphone within the Quarter 4 of 2018. Poco F1 is backed by a massive 4000 mAh battery that also supports Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB Type-C connectivity.Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.