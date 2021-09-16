Top 5 Wearables For Kids: WatchOut Next Gen, Fitbit Ace 2, Boat Storm And More

Smartwatches and other wearables have become quite common these days, and the usability ranges from utility to health-focused features. Everyone has adapted to the smartwatches and fitness trackers in the recent past and in some cases, it has turned out to be quite helpful and even life-saving. For this reason, smartwatches and fitness-trackers are also helpful for the younger generation as well. Let us take a look at some of the best smartwatches and other wearables for kids:

1. WatchOut Next-Gen Kids Watch: Made specially for kids, the WatchOut Next-Gen Kids Watch is priced at Rs 10,999 in India and can be purchased on WatchOut’s website. The watch comes with a front camera and has a splash proof design, and comes with a 580mAh battery.

2. Fitbit Ace 2: Priced at Rs 11,939, the Fitbit Ace 2 is a fitness tracker that comes with up to five days of battery life and is swim proof, for kids to wear them to pool parties. The Fitbit Ace 2 comes with a silicone casing and is available for purchase on Amazon India.

3. Pebble Cosmos: The Pebble Cosmos is priced at Rs 4,299 and is available for purchase on Amazon. The smartwatch comes with an SpO2 sensor and other 24-hour health tracking features. The smartwatch comes with a 1.7-inch display and supports multiple sports modes like walking, cycling, running, skipping, badminton, basketball, football,and more.

4. Boat Storm: Priced at Rs 2,999 on Boat’s official website, the Boat Storm comes with a 210mAh battery and support Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. It comes with 5ATM waterproofing and a 210mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 10 days.

5. GOQii Smart Vital Junior: The GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch is priced at Rs 4,899 and is available for sale on Amazon. It comes with features like an SpO2 sensor, body temperature monitor, and more such featues. The smartwatch uses IP68 water and dust protection and up to 7 days of battery life.

