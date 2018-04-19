Top 5 Xiaomi Smartphones Under Rs 15,000

(Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is known for making some really good smartphones in the budget segment. Most of today’s budget smartphones are launching under the Rs 15,000 price bracket, while the flagship for over Rs 25,000. With new technologies becoming more affordable, there are new smartphones launching in Rs 15,000 price segment almost every day. Xiaomi’s success is attributed to its smartphones that offer great price/performance ratios and it has maintained its value for money brand image quite well. Here are some handpicked devices from the lot which are a good buy for any budget smartphone buyer out there.Xiaomi Mi A1is the first Android One smartphone to be made by Xiaomi. Also, the Mi A1 is the first Xiaomi phone in India to feature a dual-lens camera. And not forget, with Android One coming into the picture, the Mi A1 is also the first Xiaomi smartphone to flaunt stock Android operating system.The Xiaomi Mi A1 flaunts a full metal body with a 5.5-inch Full HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Mi A1 looks premium and the front of the device will remind you of the Google Pixel. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and the dual-lens camera module.Talking of the camera, the Xiaomi Mi A1 offers a 12-megapixels wide-angle lens along with a 12-megapixels telephoto lens which offers 2X optical zoom. The Xiaomi Mi A1 also offers iPhone 7 Plus-like Portrait mode to deliver that D-SLR like bokeh effect. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with support for microSD card. Xiaomi has also included a dedicated headphone amplifier to better music listening experience.Following the lines of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi has brought the Redmi Note 5 priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new Xiaomi budget offering is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz.The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel primary camera at the back with a f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front with LED selfie light and Beautify 3.0. The Redmi Note 5 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The Redmi Note 5 comes in 158.5x75.45x8.05mm dimensions and weighs 180 grams. It also sports a fingerprint sensor placed at the back right below the camera. It offers a hybrid (Nano) SIM slot.Redmi Note 5 Pro boasts of a more appealing design, an enhanced processor efficiency and better camera capabilities as compared to the Redmi Note 5. As for its specifications, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a similar display as the Redmi Note 5, same operating system and the battery efficiency.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.The 4GB RAM + 64GB memory variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999.Xiaomi has launched the successor to its Redmi series in the form of the Redmi 5. The Redmi 5 has been priced at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage variant, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option.Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 display with Full HD+ resolution and rounded corners. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and is backed by a 3300 mAh battery. It runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android 7.1.2 Nougat.In terms of optics, the Redmi 5 sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with 1.25μm pixels, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, HDR, and LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with LED Selfie-light and Beautify 3.0. The metal body smartphone measures 7.7 mm in thickness and as Xiaomi claims, is the slimmest Redmi till date. Connectivity options on the device include dual (Nano) SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.The Mi Max 2 comes as the successor of the Mi Max phablet launched last year in the country. Similar to the Mi Max, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 offers a huge 6.44-inch display and weighs a massive 211 grams. The Mi Max 2 features a full-metal unibody and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and houses a 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage.The Mi Max 2 comes with a 6.44-inch 1080p Full HD display which is protected by a 2.5D curved glass. Along with this, Xiaomi has used a Sony IMX 386 sensor in its 12-megapixel rear camera. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. Powered by a massive 5,300mAh battery, the smartphone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system with its custom MIUI. The 7.6 mm thick smartphone also sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.