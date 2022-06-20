Top 7 Yoga Apps For iPhone Users To Try Out On This Yoga Day

Yoga Day is just a day away and in 2022, there is a new-found concern for health and fitness. Apple is a brand that has a major focus on health and fitness of its users, and with Yoga Day 2022 approaching, we have curated several iOS apps that Apple users can take advantage of to meet their fitness goals through Yoga. Let’s take a look.

PRAYOGA

Prayoga, which means experiment, is an app that aims to re-imagine the ways of learning Yoga. The app attempts to bring yoga lessons directly on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Prayoga makes optimum use of watchOS and iOS technologies to offer yoga lessons. On the Apple Watch, they provide a one-of-a-kind experience, the app guides users to perform asana’s or Yoga poses through audio streamed on the watch. The ML and vision-based body tracking on Prayoga tracks upto 17 joints in the body to evaluate an Asana as it is being performed and gives real time feedback on corrections in form.

WYSA

Wysa is a chatbot that uses Al to react to the emotions a user expresses. The app comes with techniques that help you cope with challenges in a fun, conversational way. Wysa is used by more than one million people from all walks of life. Research-backed, widely used techniques of CBT, DBT, Yoga, and meditation are employed to support you with depression, stress, anxiety, sleep, loss, and a whole range of other mental health and wellness needs.

CULT.FIT

A popular app among the fitness-conscious users, the Cult.fit, apart from booking your workouts, also offers workout routines, diet plans, and more. Every workout or fitness session with cult.fit is designed to meet specific goals – be it weight loss, cardiovascular endurance, strength, stamina, or more.

Asana Rebel

Asana Rebel is an app that offers workout and yoga routines for users. The app has a tailored experience, which allows users to meet their specific fitness goals with several challeneges, routines, tips, and more.

UrbanYogi

Another app that offers a personalised experience, UrbanYogi offers short guided meditations, daily motivation, sleep hypnosis and personal well-being coaching by world-renowned experts, personalised for the way users live their life. The app helps users feel less stressed, get better sleep and saves mindful minutes to the Apple health app. Apart from health and relaxation tutorials it has coaching content, motivation talks and streak tracking.

AURA

Aura, the app that is called the “simplest solution to reducing stress and increasing positivity through 3-minute meditations,” is personalized by AI. Aura is an AI-driven mindfulness meditation app for anyone interested in reducing stress and anxiety. The app offers short science-backed, and personalised mindfulness meditation exercises every day for users to meditate.

Yoga-Go

Yoga-Go is also a workout app that combines customised fitness and weight loss plans, along with a healthy meal tracker, giving users an all-inclusive, solution to build a toned body, maintain balanced emotions, and harmonise their life. Yoga-Go is a source of simple home-based yoga workouts that take only a few minutes of your time. Users can start a workout wherever they are at that moment. Yoga-Go workouts only take between 7-30 minutes, and you can burn up to 200 calories per session.

