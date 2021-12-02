Top 9 Over-The-Ear Headphones From Sony, Bose, JBL And More Under Rs 10,000

Headphones are a popular accessory. There are many kinds of headphones out there in the market for all kinds of users. However, the maximum utility and the widest use-case still comes from over-the-ear headphones that cater to all kinds of people - audiophiles, gamers, and even the casual listener who uses headphones to watch content and listen to music. Now, given that there are millions of products out there in every price range, it is easy to find a pair of over-the-ear headphones within your price-range. However, it is important to pick the right product to avoid regret. This is where we help, and today we will help those who are looking for a pair of over-the-ear headphones under Rs 10,000. Let us take a look:

1. Audio Technica ATH-M40X - One of the best over-the-ear headphones available in this price range, the Audio-Technica ATH-M40X is priced at Rs 8,999 in India and is available for purchase on Amazon. The Audio Technica ATH-M40X comes with 40mm drivers with “rare Earth magnets" and copper-clad aluminium wire. The headphones come with a frequency response range of 15Hz to 24,000Hz and come with a professional-grade earpad and headband material that delivers durability and comfort.

2. Sony WH-XB900N - The Sony WH-XB900N are wireless headphones that are priced at Rs 9,990 in India and are available for purchase on Reliance Digital. The headphones come with noise cancellation, which includes a noise cancellation optimiser. There is a quick attention mode on the Sony WH-XB900N that understands gestures to turn down music, in case a user is in a conversation. The headphones come with 40mm drivers for extra bass, and have touch controls. The Sony WH-XB900N headphones are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life and come with fast charging that will give you an hour of listening time with just 10 minutes of charging.

3. Razer Kraken V3 - More of a gaming headset, the Razer Kraken V3 X also offer good portability, despite being wired headphones. Priced at Rs 6,999, the Razer Kraken are available for purchase on Amazon and Headphone Zone. The headphones come with 40mm dynamic drivers, and come with a super lightweight design for gamers that also helps in carrying them around. The Razer Kraken V3 X come with a Hyperclear Cardioid bendable Microphone that is claimed to offer good speech pickup and noise cancellation.

4. Sennheiser HD350BT - The Sennheiser HD350BT are priced at Rs 5,990 in India and are available for purchase on multiple retailers like Amazon, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and more. Users can also buy the Sennheiser HD350BT from the official Sennheiser website, but the headphones are priced at over Rs 8,000 on the official website. The Sennheiser HD350BT support Qualcomm’s AptX HD codec for low-latency lossless audio, and offer a frequency response range of 18Hz to 22,000Hz. The headphones are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life with a 300mAh battery and use Bluetooth v5.0 for wireless connectivity.

5. Soundcore Life Q35 - The recently-launched Soundcore Life Q35 headphones are priced at Rs 9,999 in India and are available for purchase on Flipkart. The headphones come with a 40mm driver and support Bluetooth codecs like AAC, SBC, and LDAC. The headphones are claimed to offer a connectivity range of 15 metres and use Bluetooth v5.0. Users also have the option of using a wired setting with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

6. Shure SRH440 - Priced at Rs 7,999, the Shure SRH440 are a great option for the casual headphone user. Available on Headphone Zone, the Shure SRH440 have a more flat sound signature that works well with most kind of users. The headphones come with 40mm dynamic drivers which are neodymium drivers that help in the reproduction of audio. The headphones are designed in Japan and have a frequency response range of 10Hz to 22,000Hz.

7. JBL Live 650BTNC - The JBL Live 650BTNC, priced at Rs 9,499 are available for purchase on Amazon, Reliance Digital, and more such e-tailers. The headphones come with active noise cancellation and are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life. 15 minutes of charging makes the JBL Live 650BTNC last 2 hours. The headphones come with touch controls and support virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The JBL Live 650BTNC come with 40mm drivers and have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

8. Bose AE2w - The Bose AE2w are wireless headphones that are priced at Rs 9,999 onwards and are available for purchase on Reliance Digital. The headphones offer a battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge, and use Bluetooth v4.0 for connectivity.

9. Sony WH-CH710N - The Sony WH-CH710N are priced at Rs 7,990 in India and are available for sale on multiple retailers including Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Headphone Zone, and more. The headphones come with noise cancelling with Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor Technology. The headphones come with Bluetooth and NFC for wireless pairing and have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The Sony WH-CH710N come with 30mm dynamic drivers.

