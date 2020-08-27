Top Feature Phones To Buy in India: Nokia 150, Jio Phone 2 and More

Smartphones have become a norm these days, however, some people still prefer to keep a feature phone. One of the primary reasons as to why certain people prefer using a feature phone is because it is fairly easy to navigate and offers the basics functions. Besides, they are small in size and light in weight as compared to smartphones. We have listed down some of the best feature phones that you can opt for: some feature phones which you can choose from:

Nokia 150

The recently launched Nokia 150 is a dual SIM feature phone running on the Series 30+ operating system and feature a 2.4-inch QVGA (240 x 320 pixels) display with a physical T9 keyboard and navigation buttons sitting below. There is 4MB of RAM with 4MB of storage along with a micro SD card slot offering support of up to 32GB storage. The phone comes with a 1,020mAh removable battery that is claimed to offer 19.4 hours of talk time and up to 23.4 days of standby. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and support for GSM 900/1800 network bands. The Nokia 150 additionally offers a VGA camera at the back, an MP3 player and Bluetooth connectivity. You can go either of the three colour options that include Black, Cyan, and Red. The handset is priced at Rs 2,299.

Reliance JioPhone 2

JioPhone 2 is a special 4G feature phone offering from Reliance Jio that comes with a 2.40-inch display with a resolution of 240x320 pixels. Jio Phone 2 comes with 512MB of RAM. The Jio Phone 2 runs KAI OS and is powered by a 2000mAh battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Jio Phone 2 on the rear packs a 2-megapixel camera. It sports a 0.3-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. Jio Phone 2 based on KaiOS and packs 4GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via SD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Jio Phone 2 include Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and FM radio.

Nokia 8110 4G

The Nokia 8110 aka the 'Banana Phone' made a comeback in 2018. The feature phone is powered by 1.1GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 Processor. There is also 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage that ensures phone runs smoothly. The storage can be expanded to up to 64GB via a microSD card. The handset comes with a 1500 mAh battery to support its 2.45-inch screen with TFT display having a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels at 163PPI. Nokia 8110 4G also comes with a 2 megapixel rear Camera.

Nokia 5310

The Nokia 5310 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. The feature phone is powered by an MT6260A processor paired with 8MB RAM and 16GB storage space with support for expandable storage space up to 32GB using a microSD card. It supports dual SIM cards and features a 3.5mm headphone jack, wireless FM radio, dual front-facing speakers, 2G support, Bluetooth 3.9, and a micro USB port. Running on Series 30+ OS, the Nokia 5310 comes with a VGA rear camera with LED flash. Lastly, the 1200mAh battery offers up to 7.5 hours of talk time.