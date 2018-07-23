Top Features in The Latest WhatsApp Final And Beta Version Launched This Year

WhatsApp, a popular freeware and cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP (VoIP) service owned by Facebook has received a number of new updates in recent times. As we all know, it is the most widely used and popular messaging platforms in the world. WhatsApp is popular with end users who do not have unlimited text messaging especially. There are several reasons for this growing popularity but the first two reasons are its simple UI and new features that it adds frequently. In addition to basic messaging, WhatsApp provides group chat and location sharing options. Here are some of the new features that have been incorporated into the app.The company has been rolling out new features on both iOS and Android to make it more engaging. Let's take a look at each of these recent updates:The features are currently available for WhatsApp beta only, with a stable roll out for the public in coming days. The new feature is going to be available soon to Windows Phone users according to WABetaInfo. This new feature currently supports a total of four participants, including the person who started the call. The much-awaited feature is the most basic addition for bringing the Facebook-owned chat app to the level of other video calling apps like Google Duo or Skype.The 'Dismiss as Admin' feature is only aimed at WhatsApp groups. It enables group admins to demote other admins. Earlier, group administrators had to remove other admins to demote them. But, with the new feature, they can just be demoted to a member without being removed. You will be able to locate it in the Group Info menu.As for the new feature, WhatsApp is now allowing its users to download old media files again, which they might have deleted from their phones earlier. Prior to the introduction of this feature, the media files which WhatsApp users used to delete from their smartphone's files after downloading, were not available for download again. This was primarily because WhatsApp used to delete such media files from its servers once they were downloaded by the intended recipient.After the major announcements at Facebook F8 conference earlier this month, WhatsApp is now introducing in-app play support for Facebook and Instagram videos. The Facebook and Instagram videos, shared on WhatsApp, will play on the same chat screen, without requiring the user to switch to the respective app to watch them.WhatsApp has finally enabled a feature which will indicate that a certain message has been forwarded, and not created by the sender. The feature was earlier spotted live on the Android beta version of the app. The feature will be available to everyone with the latest supported version of WhatsApp on their phones.