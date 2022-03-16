With fibre broadband internet services expanding across India, internet service providers like Airtel, JioFiber, Excitel, ACT and others are offering faster internet speeds at affordable prices. Plans from JioFiber start as low as Rs 399 per month while fibre internet plans from Airtel Xtreme Fibre, Excitel and ACT start at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 549 respectively.

All this mean you need a lot of data bandwidth, and thankfully you get them at a pocket-friendly price. Here are the best broadband plans you can get from different service providers like Airtel, JioFiber, Excitel and more. And if fibre broadband services are not available in your region then you can opt for traditional broadband plans from BSNL starting at Rs 299.

Here’s a list of popular broadband plans under Rs 1,000:

Reliance JioFiber Fibre Broadband Internet Plans

JioFiber from Reliance Jio offers its broadband service in most parts of the country. Here are the JioFiber plans for under Rs 1000.

Rs 399 JioFiber Plan

With this plan, you get unlimited data access for one month with an internet speed of 30Mbps for the whole period. You can also free voice call benefit.

Rs 699 JioFiber Plan

This plan from JioFiber also provides unlimited data bandwidth for 30 days, but the speed goes up to 100Mbps for the entire billing period. This plan also gets you free voice call benefit.

Rs 999 JioFiber Plan

This is the most popular JioFiber plan that offers 150Mbps data speed, unlimited data usage, free voice calls. In addition to this, the plan comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video, you also get Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Discovery+ and JioCinema among others.

Airtel Xtreme Fibre Fibre Broadband Internet Plans

Airtel is another broadband provider in the country and its Xtreme Fibre service is available pan-India. Here are the plans you can get from Airtel for under Rs 1000.

Rs 499 Airtel Xtreme Fibre Plan

The basic Airtel plan offers data speed up to 40Mbps for an unlimited quota of data usage. You also get unlimited local and STD calls benefits bundled with the plan, along with Wynk Music free access and Shaw Academy.

Rs 799 Airtel Xtreme Fibre Plan

The standard Airtel plan gives you unlimited data usage but at a speed of up to 100Mbps. The plan gets you unlimited local and STD calls, Wynk Music free and Shaw Academy bundled with it.

Rs 999 Airtel Xtreme Fibre Plan

Airtel calls it the bestseller, the entertainment plan offers data speed of up to 200Mbps, unlimited data usage, unlimited voice calls and Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Excitel Fibre Broadband Internet Plans

Excitel is another fibre broadband service brand in the market that offers internet service in many parts of the country.

Rs 699 Excitel Plan

This plan offers 100Mbps data speed and the company provides you with a fibre-centric Wi-Fi router and the ONU device for which you have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 2000.

Rs 799 Excitel Plan

With this plan, you get 200Mbps data speed, unlimited data usage, and the service works through the Wi-Fi router and ONU device provided by the company. Again, you have to pay Rs 2,000 for the device.

Rs 899 Excitel Plan

Excitel is giving you 300Mbps data speed for under Rs 1000 which is pretty good, and you get it with unlimited data usage. The refundable deposit of Rs 2,000 is applicable here as well.

ACT Fibre Broadband Internet Plans

ACT has two plans under Rs 1000 that offer appealing benefits.

Rs 549 ACT Plan

The basic ACT plan offers 50Mbps data speed for monthly unlimited data usage. Apart from that, ACT is offering a 1-month free trial of Zee5, a subscription to Hungama and Aha for Rs 99/month, and Rs 349 for one year, respectively. ACT also gives a 1-month free trial to cult.fit, and other benefits worth Rs 2,850/month.

Rs 799 ACT Plan

With this ACT plan, you get 150Mbps data speed, applicable for the whole month, with unlimited data usage. Other benefits are similar to the Rs 549 plan.

BSNL Broadband Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) or BSNL is another solid broadband provider that many people still prefer because of its ultra-affordability. Here are the plans that tell you the benefits offered by BSNL.

Rs 299 BSNL Plan

With this plan, you get 10Mbps speed but only up to 100GB of data usage. Post that, the data speed goes down to 2Mbps. You can make unlimited local + STD calls to any network.

Rs 399 BSNL Plan

With this also BSNL is giving you 10Mbps data speed, but the data usage maxes out at 200GB, after which the speed is 2Mbps. You get unlimited calls to any network.

Rs 555 BSNL Plan

Next up, you have the plan which gives you 10Mbps data speed up to 500GB, and again the speed goes down to 2Mbps. The unlimited calls are available here as well.

Rs 779 BSNL Plan

The higher BSNL plan allows you to browse the internet at 10Mbps for up to 779GB, after which you get the speed down to 2Mbps. You can make unlimited voice calls. In addition to these, BSNL is giving you free of cost Disney+ Hotstar premium pack.

Rs 949 BSNL Plan

And the final plan below Rs 1000 offers 10Mbps data speed which is usable up to 1100GB of data. Once you run out of the allotted quota, the speed here comes to 5Mbps. Again, this plan also offers free of cost Disney+ Hotstar premium pack.

