Top Five Air Purifiers to Buy For Your Home

It is that time of the year again. The air quality outdoors, especially in the northern part of India, has gone from bad to worse. We are constantly hearing reports of extremely poor AQI levels in most Indian cities, irrespective of the vehicular density (as the general perception is). While the festival of Diwali is partly to blame, there are a number of other factors that contribute to the poor condition of the air that we breathe. When the same poor-quality air streams inside our homes and remains trapped, we need a solution to deal with the dangerous cocktail brewing inside our homes.

So, here we have five of the best air purifiers that you can get to keep the air quality of your home in check.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S

Rs 8,999

The Mi Air Purifier 2S is an evolution of its predecessor, and retains the compact tower design. Most important though are the 360-degree air- intake vents, which means more air is run through the circular filter at the same time—this means more polluted air is cleaned quicker. The filter itself is H11-grade with three layers—pre-filter, HEPA layer and activated carbon. The updated Mi Air Purifier 2S also adds a display at the front, to show the current air quality. You can also control this with the Mi Home app (free on Android and iOS). This purifier is rated at 310 m3/h CADR, which in many ways can be powerful enough for most room sizes, and the fan only feels loud at the very highest speeds—and is whisper silent in the sleep mode.

Honeywell AirTouch i8

Rs 13,499

Honeywell really hit the performance sweet spot with the AirTouch i8. This purifier has a rating of 300 m3/h CADR, and the large fan does very well with the dispersion of the clean air across the room. The purifier has a fall-proof design, which is great if you have kids at home who tend to be quite active. The Honeywell Air Touch i8 takes in air from near the base of the front panel (the filters inside are placed at a slight downward-looking angle. This is unlike some purifiers that have air intake vents at the back or the sides. There is a pre-filter and a HEPA as well as a HiSiv filter which are integrated as one unit. Honeywell’s HiSiv filter with a unique honeycomb design that cleans up particulate matter as small as 0.3 um and removes formaldehydes (found in building materials and many household products), volatile organic compounds (vapours and gases) and odour.

Philips 2000 Series AeraSense AC2887

Rs 16,499

The Philips 2000 Series AeraSense AC2887 purifier started out in life with a much higher price tag, but despite the price corrections over time, still retains the brilliance as before. It is rated at 333 m3/h CADR, and can work well even in larger rooms. There is a multi-layer filter set-up at play here—a high-quality pre-filter that catches most of the larger particles and dust, an activated carbon filter and a thick HEPA filter. The AeraSense sensor is quite quick to detect any air quality changes in the room, and changes the purifier operation mode automatically. The fan is really quiet, unless it is running at the highest speed. This is an ideal purifier for rooms that tend to be active with regular human movement and air changes.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower

Rs 29,900

The Dyson Pure Cool Link looks something akin to a futuristic tower fan. This is called the Dyson Pure Cool Advanced Technology Tower and is meant to be placed on the floor. The design of the Pure Cool purifiers means this can take in air from all 360-degree angles. Above this is what is called the annular loop, which is essentially where the clean air vents are embedded. The purifier comes with laser sensors that collect data for PM 2.5, PM 10, VOCs and NO2—and you can see these on the purifier's own display as well as the Dyson Link app (free for Android and iOS).

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C

Rs 6,499

Xiaomi recently added a new air purifier to its product line-up in India. Called the Mi Air Purifier 2C, it now joins the Mi Air Purifier 2S and features a very similar tower design which means the 360-degree filter allows for a much wider intake than what most air purifiers would allow. The dual filtration HEPA filter can capture particles as small as 0.3 microns. There is an air quality indicator at the front and the purifier notifies you when it is time for a filter change—though that is a colour coded method and there is no AQI display. What the Mi Air Purifier 2C doesn’t have is Wi-Fi connectivity and it doesn’t hook-up with your smartphone to allow real-time monitoring and connectivity. Xiaomi says this is good for room sizes as large as 452 square feet.

