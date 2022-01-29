Top Five iOS 15 Features That Enhance Your iPhone Experience

iPhones surely have a lot of capabilities as Apple keeps on adding new features and functions whenever it gives an update to their existing operating system. With its smooth and lag-free user experience, Apple iPhone is probably the most popular premium mobile phone out there. In June last year, Apple had announced the launch of its latest OS, iOS 15. With this Apple also introduced a slew of new features that are aimed at providing a hassle-free experience to the users and giving them the flexibility to adjust their phone settings as per convenience.

For instance, in iOS 15 Apple allows you to customise the font size for different applications while on the other hand it also made the spotlight tool accessible from the home screen. Similarly, there are some hidden iOS 15 settings as well which can come in handy at times. Some of these features and tricks are listed below.

Drag and DropThe iOS 15 update now allows you to drag and drop your pictures from the photo gallery directly to your messaging app. All you have to do is get to the Photos app and decide which picture you want to share. Now, without opening it, place a finger on the photo and drag it until you see a green circle with plus sign. Now you can easily place the photo in the text and send it.

Unlock with Apple watchThis feature lets you unlock your Apple device with an Apple watch. This feature is quite useful when you are outdoors or when you are wearing a mask and are unable to use the Face unlock. To enable it, just open the setting on your iPhone and scroll down till you see the ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ option. Selecting it will allow you to unlock the iPhone with the watch.

Change Siri’s voiceIf you are bored with same old voice of Siri, then you might le this new feature. With the iOS 15, whenever you set up a new device, Apple asks your preference and gives options to choose Siri’s voice. You can explore the options by going to the settings and then selecting ‘Siri & Search’.

Focus modeThis new option allows the user to customize the device and limit the features which helps when you want to focus on your work or study. Here you can choose who can contact you or which notification you want to receive. To enable this, open the settings on your iPhone and select Focus. Now, either you can choose from the existing options or create a custom focus mode through the plus icon

Live textLive text is one of the most innovative features that Apple has introduced through iOS 15. In this feature, your phone can recognize the text in your photos which you can then simply paste and send to anyone. It also works in the system-wide search in which you can use the spotlight function to search specific texts that are written on a picture or even on a screenshot.

