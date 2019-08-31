Top Five Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 10,000

Premium and flagship smartphones are definitely worth looking forward to, but when it comes to volumes it is the budget segment that really trumps the market, especially in India. Today you can get some really good features without birnung a hole in your pocket. One can easily get a high-resolution display, solid performance hardware, great cameras and more under Rs 10,000.

We have compiled a list of the best affordable handsets recommended specifically for consumers that want a smartphone udner a budget of Rs 10,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

The Redmi Note 7S was announced back in May which is pretty much the same phone as the Redmi Note 7. The 7S, features a better camera configuration but keeps the rest of the features and specifications same as the original.

The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dot-notch and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage. Both the variants include the option of adding a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for expanding the storage. The Redmi Note 7 came with a 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor, but the company has now put a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, which originally featured on the Chinese version. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera and you get software features like artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the camera performance and includes features like portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition.

Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, P2i splash-resistant coating, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It is available in three colours including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue

Realme 5

A new entrant in the market, the Realme 5 features a larger 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ and a waterdrop notch design. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is a quad-camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle less having an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 4cm focusing distance, and a 2-megapixel camera to capture depth information. At the front there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera

Rest of the features include a microUSB port, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a chunky 5,000mAh battery and the handset runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0. The handset will be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants.

The Realme 5 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The Redmi Y3 is powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with options for 3GB or 4GB of memory, and 32GB or 64GB of native storage. The highlight of the smartphone is its 32MP selfie camera, featuring a significant bump up from the previous generation Redmi Y2. Alongside the new sensor, the Redmi Y3 also includes an AI Beautify feature, along with Auto HDR. It also features a 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup, with Google Lens integration. It also includes a 4,000mAh battery pack, and a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi Y3 is available in two variants, with the 3GB and 32GB variant priced at Rs 8,999, and the 4GB and 64GB variant priced at Rs 11,999. The two variants will be available in three colours — Elegant Blue, Bold Red and Prime Black.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ screen. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is available in three variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage across three variants. It ships with stock Android 8.1 and a massive 5000mAh battery, similar to what was seen in the Max Pro M1. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 13-megapixel selfie camera that has a front LED flash. This smartphone has a notification LED too. It has a headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging. The smartphone weighs 175g and has certified scratch and drop resistance, according to Asus. It ships with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for more impact resistance. The Max Pro M2 will be available in two colors - Blue and Titanium. The Max Pro M2 supports dual-SIM dual-VoLTE standby. This phone has a fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The Samsung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display and is powered by an Exynos 7904 processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. In the camera department you get a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a big 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

It ships with Samsung Experience version 9.5 UX user interface based on Android 8.1, dedicated storage slot expandable to 512GB and dual SIM VoLTE support.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.