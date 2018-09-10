Realme 2, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and more: Top Five Smartphones With Notch Display Under Rs 20,000

After the Apple iPhone X last year brought notches into the mainstream with smartphones, major smartphone manufacturers such as Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Huawei and more have launched their new smartphones with a notch as the key highlight. Apple used the “notch” at the top of the screen to house the sensors usually placed behind the upper bezel. The addition of notch allows phone companies to make bezels around the phone thinner. In simpler terms, you get bigger screen in the same size.The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display running at a resolution of 2,280×1,080-pixels, and aspect ratio of 19:9, the screen also comes with a display notch. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 4GB/6GB RAM options. In terms of optics, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16MP autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Nokia 6.1 Plus also offers Bothie, which was introduced with Nokia 7 to let users capture a single photograph from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back, as well as the Face Unlock feature.Nokia 6.1 Plus houses a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast charging and also supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone also has 3.5mm headphone jack slot and comes with a single microphone. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and the company also announced it will be among the first phones to get Android P as well.The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ notch display that runs at a resolution of 720x1520pixels and a pixel density of 271ppi. The display also comes with a notch on top, giving it an aspect ratio of 19:9. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Realme 2 runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with 4230mAh battery.In terms of optics, the Realme 2 houses dual rear cameras that come with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone features AI Beautification 2.0, real-time AR Stickers, front camera HDR and bokeh mode.The new Redmi 6 Pro comes with an aluminium body housing a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 backing its operations. Memory onboard ranges from 32GB to 64GB across variants. The Redmi 6 Pro runs Android Oreo 8.1 based MIUI Global 9.6 operating system. The device is backed by a 4000 mAh battery. Additional features on the Redmi 6 Pro include a fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Mi Band unlock as well as smart unlock at trusted locations. The device offers a dedicated microSD slot along with two SIM slots.In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup at the back that comes with AI prowess as per the company. Both the front and the back camera setups on the Redmi 6 Pro offer Portrait mode.Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be available in Red, Gold, Black and Blue colour options at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storgae variant. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage will retail at Rs 12,999.The Huawei P20 Lite sports a 5.8-inch FullHD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own octa-core Kirin 659 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB.It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3000 mAH battery. The optics on this one include a 16-megapixel sensor at the back coupled with a 2-megapixel sensor for Bokeh effect. AT the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with Light Pixel Fusion technology.Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC and Adreno 5comesPU. It also comes with up to 6GB LPDDR4x dual channel RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is back by AI chops for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies. Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.