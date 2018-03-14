Top Indian Politicians With Most Fake Twitter Followers: Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi And More

A recent Twitter Audit report has revealed that President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pope Francis leads the list of leaders with fake followers globally. The fake follower ratio is determined by Twitter Audit’s algorithm, which factors in number of tweets, date of the last tweet and ratios of followers to friends.In India, the official Twitter handle of Rahul Gandhi (@OfficeofRG) had the most fake follower ratio with only 32 percent real following out of the total count of 6.2 million. Recently, BJP president Amit Shah made headlines as the second most followed leader in India on social media (both Facebook and Twitter) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the Twitter Audit report, Amit Shah also has the second most fake follower percentage on Twitter after Rahul Gandhi. The report said 67 percent of Twitter followers of Amit Shah are fake.BJP’s Rajnath Singh stand third in the list of Indian politicians with most fake follower ratio on Twitter. The report revealed that only 37 percent of Rajnath Singh’s 10.3 million followers are real. Next in line is Shashi Tharoor with 62 percent fake Twitter followers out of 6.6 million.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed politician on Twitter in India with a count of 41 million followers. However, the audit said that 61 percent followers are fake. Out of the 11.5 million followers of Sushma Swaraj and 12.1 million followers of Arun Jaitley, 60 percent and 56 percent are fake respectively. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has 51 percent fake followers out of a total of 13.5 million.