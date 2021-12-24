Top Offers On PC Games During Steam Winter Sale

Steam is very common among PC gamers. Many people use Steam to purchase games and connect online in order to play with their friends and more. With the festive season in full flow, Steam has come up with its Winter Sale and gamers can get their hands on many popular titles with discounts on many games like F1 2021, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 22, Cyberpunk 2077, Half Life: Alyx, and more. The Steam Winter Sale began on Wednesday, December 22 and will run until Wednesday, January 5 till 11:30PM IST.

The two week winter sale from Steam has several PC titles currently listed at a discounted price and we have listed out some of the best deals that PC gamers can avail during Steam’s Winter Sale.

Assassins Creed Origins - Rs 599 as against Rs 2,999 sticker price.

- Rs 599 as against Rs 2,999 sticker price. Batman: Arkham Knight - Rs 202 as against Rs 1,349 sticker price.

- Rs 202 as against Rs 1,349 sticker price. Borderlands 3 - Rs 747 as against Rs 2,990 sticker price

- Rs 747 as against Rs 2,990 sticker price Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Rs 1,319 as against Rs 3,999 sticker price.

- Rs 1,319 as against Rs 3,999 sticker price. Cyberpunk 2077 - Rs 1,499

- Rs 1,499 Dark Souls: Remastered - Rs 599

- Rs 599 Deathloop - Rs 1,249

- Rs 1,249 Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - Rs 404

- Rs 404 F1 2021 - Rs 1,199

- Rs 1,199 FIFA 22 - Rs 1,199

- Rs 1,199 Forza Horizon 4 - Rs 428

- Rs 428 Half-Life: Alyx - Rs 649

- Rs 649 It Takes Two - Rs 1,249

- Rs 1,249 Mass Effect Legendary Edition - Rs 1,499

- Rs 1,499 No Man’s Sky - Rs 899

- Rs 899 PGA Tour 2K21 - Rs 749

- Rs 749 Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rs 1,599

- Rs 1,599 RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic - Rs 141

- Rs 141 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Rs 813

- Rs 813 Sea of Thieves - Rs 449

- Rs 449 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - Rs 719

- Rs 719 Titanfall 2 - Rs 239

- Rs 239 Total War: Warhammer - Rs 674

- Rs 674 Watch Dogs 2 - Rs 599

There are several other PC titles that are available at attractive discounts during Steam’s Winter Sale that will go on till January 5. With the 2021 festive season in full swing, there is a slew of deals and offers across platforms and stores for all kinds of users to mark Christmas and the end of the year 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.