Top Reasons Why You May Want to Consider a OnePlus 6T Over an Apple iPhone XR

The Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 6T as its latest flagship. The OnePlus 6T is more about offering a visual update over the OnePlus 6. The AMOLED display is now at 6.4-inch with FHD+ resolution. Unlike the OnePlus 6 which comes with a wide, iPhone X-like notch, the OnePlus 6T gets a tiny waterdrop notch similar to the Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 Pro. But in order to match up to its company's reputation of making "flagship killer" smartphones, the OnePlus 6 should be able to take on the current devices in the industry especially Apple iPhone XR. The iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch LCD display with a 1792×828 display with True Tone Technology and Apple is calling this ‘Liquid Retina’. The display, however, lacks 3D Touch. Instead, Apple opts for a ‘Haptic Touch’ feature. It is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset, the same processor found inside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. On the rear side, it gets a single camera, which uses software algorithms to create Portrait mode images. You will also get wireless charging support. So does the OnePlus 6 kill the Android flagship? In many ways, it is also competing with the Apple iPhone XR. The OnePlus 6 does have some very strong points to pit the iPhone X when put head-to-head.There is a plus that iPhone XR has over the OnePlus 6 in the form of 'wireless charging'. But OnePlus does not really care about this and for all the valid reasons. The company has one of the best fast charging systems in the smartphone market in the form of DASH Charging. The company claims that the dash charge allows the OnePlus 6 to go from zero to 60% charge in just 35 minutes. Apple has also enabled fast charging support on the iPhone XR but it is not as quick as on the OnePlus 6T. Also, keep in mind that to use wireless charging on the iPhone XR, you will have to buy a wireless charger separately.With the iPhone XR, Apple has put all its faith on its 3D face recognition technology and skipped the fingerprint sensor altogether and there is no doubt that it works well too. But this technology, no matter how good the front facing Face ID cameras, will be occasionally problematic in low-light conditions, if you are wearing sunglasses and more, for instance, and that is when you might crave for a simpler fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 6T users can simply use their fingerprint to unlock the device while the iPhone XR users will have to type their entire password if Face ID doesn't work for some reason.Let's face it. Since Reliance Jio has popped up in India, and data prices have plummeted for 3G and 4G connections, a lot of users are now using two SIM cards. The OnePLus 6T tackles that primary requirement with two physical SIM card slots. Simple. However, the iPhone XR has what is known as an eSIM. Basically, there is a slot for one physical SIM card while the second connection is on a virtual SIM setup in the phone. At the moment, Reliance Jio and Airtel are provisioning eSIM connections in India, which means you don't need a SIM card for this. The number will be virtually activated on your phone.The OnePlus 6T's price in India starts at Rs 37,999 for the base model that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This makes it Rs 3,000 more expensive than the base variant of the OnePlus 6. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 41,999 and the 8GB + 256GB version will retail at Rs 45,999. With the iPhone XR, Apple is bringing some of the iPhone X’s most important features like its full-screen design, Face ID and A12 Bionic chipset to affordable price points. At Rs 76,900, the iPhone XR isn’t a budget device. However, it is priced less than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max priced Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.