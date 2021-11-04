Top Seven Features That Entry-Level Smartphone Users Can Enjoy on JioPhone Next

JioPhone Next, the much-awaited smartphone developed by Reliance Jio and Google, is formally launching on Diwali, November 4. The phone runs on the tailored Android-based Pragati OS that promises loads of features and optimisation while maintaining affordability. At its heart, the smartphone is powered by the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 chipset. As the company explains, the JioPhone Next focuses on “delivering optimised connectivity and location technologies along with optimisations in device performance, audio, and battery". And all this comes at just Rs 1,999 (down payment) plus Easy EMI schemes for up to 24 months. It can even be bought for a one-time payment of Rs 6,499.

Here’s a quick look at its seven best features that first-time smartphone users in India can enjoy:

Voice Assistant: One of the unique features is the voice assistant that helps users operate the device. It can help users open apps, manage settings and get content from the internet, among other things.

The Listen feature: If you’ve already had too much screen time, the ‘Listen’ function is your best bet. It allows users for any content on screen to be read aloud in a language of their choosing.

Translate: The ‘Translate’ functionality helps users to have any screen translated to a language of user choice. This means that users can easily read anything written in a foreign language, in a language that they can read.

Smart Camera: While the camera on this phone has several photography modes that help users capture images in different settings effortlessly. The ‘portrait’ mode allows users to capture photos with blurred backgrounds. The night mode helps users take photos even under low light. The camera also comes preloaded with custom Indian augmented reality filters to enhance the pictures by associating them with emotions and festivities.

Preloaded Jio and Google Apps: While the device supports all android apps, it comes preloaded with a host of Jio and Google apps. Other apps that users need can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Automatic software updates: With this phone users won’t have to worry about keeping up with software updates as the phone is going to do this with automatic software updates. It also comes with security updates ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Long battery life: The newly designed Pragati OS manages to give readers optimum performance even while maintaining long battery life.

