Top Tech Changes Expected in 2022: Metaverse, Right to Repair, Smart Homes and More

What’s in store for 2022 in the tech sector? Which tech trend will change user habits or consumption patterns this year? If one thing is for sure, it’s that we’re destined to hear a lot about the metaverse. This concept of a digital universe, embodied by Facebook’s name change to Meta, took an important turn last year. This year promises to be decisive for designers, as one universe could rise to take a considerable lead over others in users’ hearts and minds. In addition to Meta, the Chinese giant Baidu has announced plans for its own such universe, while rumors around Apple, Google and Microsoft on the creation of virtual and augmented reality hardware reinforce the idea that change is afoot. The first uses of this digital universe could well be in the field of work, as the pandemic is pushing companies to explore many new possibilities.

Obviously, blockchain will be on the agenda in 2022. And in a major way. Through NFTs, cryptocurrency, but also in various fields like insurance, logistics, industries, banking, health, luxury or energy, the possibilities offered by blockchain are almost endless. Here, smart contract procedures could make a variety of tasks automated and secure. And if last year saw considerable progress, much remains to come. Indeed, the popularization of blockchain in companies of all kinds will play an essential part in shaping the real revolution expected.

Right to repair and smart homes

How could we talk about 2022 without mentioning electric vehicles? Sales of hybrid and electric cars have risen considerably around the world. Spearheading this transition, Tesla shipped more than one million cars worldwide in 2021. A considerable feat, when, just a few years ago, the company was close to bankruptcy and major US automakers and investors did not believe in this market at all. Two key obstacles to greater uptake could be the lack of charging options and the ongoing shortage of electronic chips, especially semiconductors. Still, the electric car has a bright future ahead.

On a different theme, this year should bring a glimmer of hope to owners of smartphones and other electronic gadgets, as 2022 should be the year of the right to repair. Indeed, Apple is due to deploy a self-service repair program allowing everyone to repair certain devices. Parts as well as guides on how to repair these costly products will be provided by the brand early this year. Microsoft too wants to increase the options available to its users to repair their devices. Meanwhile, Dell plans to experiment with a different way of producing its laptops to facilitate their disassembly and the modification of parts.

Finally, as the pandemic forces people to get more and more used to their homes, the concept of the smart home has the potential to grow and thrive this year. A growing number of stores are offering smart products, but one big problem with these often web-connected objects is ensuring that they work with any other smart home devices already in the home. This is why many American giants have joined forces to develop a common standard. This initiative, called “Matter," seeks to ensure that connected devices are all compatible with each other in the future, regardless of the manufacturer. And that could be a game-changer.

