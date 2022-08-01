Top Tech News - August 1: Last Leg Of 5G Spectrum Auction, Pixel 6A Users Bothered And More

We’re back with another episode of the Top Tech News, and in today’s edition we look at the 5G spectrum auctions, why BGMI continues to face the Chinese links and Google Pixel 6A users have a security issue.

5G Spectrum Auctions Enter Day 7 Of Bidding

The 5G spectrum auctions of 5G spectrum capable of offering ultra-high-speed internet received bids worth Rs 1,50,130 crore until Sunday amid a pick-up in demand for radiowaves in the UP East circle, pushing the bidding to the seventh day on Monday. Seven new rounds of bidding held on the sixth day of auction on Sunday “dialled in” an incremental Rs 163 crore, propelling the cumulative spectrum sale beyond the Rs 1.50 lakh crore mark.

The auction has fetched provisional bids worth Rs 1,50,130 crore in the first six days, according to data released by the telecom department.

Sources said that after a relative easing of demand on Saturday, the UP East circle – which includes Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur – saw bidding activity pick up once again for 1800 MHz, a band primarily used by telcos for 4G services. UP East – which has over 10 crore mobile subscribers – accounted for all of the incremental spectrum sales on Sunday, amid a pitched battle for radiowaves among players such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Krafton Unable To Justify Rebranded PUBG Mobile Game In India

BGMI has been delisted from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store allegedly under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which is the same one that was invoked in 2020 to ban Chinese apps. While the game is not available for download anymore, it is still playable in India for most users for now.

However, that won’t seem to be the case for long. According to a report in 91Mobiles, reports are now coming in where users are not being able to play the game as it is showing a server error. A message that reads “Server did not respond. Please return to the login page and retry” shows for some users.

Krafton has said that it is seeking clarification as to why the game has been delisted, while Google has said that it has received an official order from the government to remove the game.

Pixel 6A Users Facing Issues With Fingerprint Sensor

Google Pixel 6a launched in multiple countries a few days back, and some users have now started raising a big security concern with the new device. According to reports, Pixel 6a gets an in-display fingerprint sensor which seems to be unlocking with the unregistered finger ID.

That means, you could use any of the 10 fingers and the phone will unlock for the person. This development has definitely got everyone worried, especially those who have ordered the Pixel 6a and are waiting for their units.

We are hopeful that Google releases a software fix for this problem so that Pixel 6a buyers don’t face this security issue with their fingerprint sensor under the screen.

