Top Tech News - August 10: Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer, Xiaomi Foldable Phone Launching This Week And More

Welcome to another episode of the Top Tech News, and today we are going to talk about Jio’s new prepaid plan, PM Modi’s intervention sought by the gaming companies and more.

Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer With Benefits Worth Rs 3,000 Announced

Jio has announced its new Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer for its prepaid users in India. The telecom operator is giving you GB per day of data usage, year-long validity and a few more benefits that come to Rs 3,000. You also get 1 year of subscription to the video streaming platform and other goodies that make up this attractive plan. Here are all the details of the Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer.

With the Jio Independence Day 2022 Offer, subscribers get 2.5GB of daily data usage for a period of 365 days or 1 year. You also get free 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling benefits with this plan. After you have consumed the 2.5GB data limit for the day, the internet speed will drop to 64 Kbps for the remaining period.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Foldable Phone Launching On August 11

Xiaomi is bringing its second-gen foldable phone this week. The company has confirmed that the Mix Fold 2 foldable device will be unveiled at an event in China on August 11. The Mix Fold came out a few years back, and we have been waiting for the brand to talk about its successor, and now the time is finally here.

Xiaomi is expected to use Samsung ultra-thin screen to power the Mix Fold 2, and the new device could get a high refresh rate screen on both sides. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is no longer the flagship version but is still recognised as a powerful hardware unit.

We also have a teaser video of the Mix Fold 2 giving us a good idea about the design of the new foldable device with its sleek dimensions and a high-quality display.

Gaming Companies Urge PM Modi For ‘Uniform And Fair Treatment

After the government ordered Google and Apple to ban the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), some gaming companies have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting ‘fair treatment’ to help foster the gaming ecosystem in the country.

The gaming platforms have urged the government to provide “a uniform and fair treatment of all entities operating in India”, according to sources.

“While capital and infrastructure are critical to the survival and development of the industry, the leading global video gaming companies with their experience and next-generation technology are needed for establishing a robust gaming ecosystem in India,” read the letter.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here