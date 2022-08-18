Top Tech News - August 18: YouTube Accounts Blocked, Common Chargers For Mobiles In India And More

Hello and welcome to another episode of Top Tech News, where we talk about India planning for common mobile chargers like the EU, more YouTube channels blocked and a bonus tech tip.

India Exploring Common Chargers For Mobile Devices

The government will set up expert groups to explore the adoption of common chargers for mobile and all portable electronic devices and submit a detailed report in two months, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday. Emerging out of the meeting with industry stakeholders, the secretary said India can initially think of exploring shifting to two types of chargers, including a C-Type port.

“It is a complex issue. India has a position in the manufacturing of chargers. We have to understand everybody’s perspective — industry, the users, manufacturers and environment — before taking a final decision,” he said told reporters.

Each stakeholder has a different perspective and expert groups will be formed to examine separately those issues, he said.

Indian Govt Blocks 8 YouTube Channels

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, using its emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders for blocking eight YouTube-based news channels, one (1) Facebook account, and two Facebook posts.

The blocked YouTube channels were quite popular and had a cumulative viewership of over 114 crores, and were subscribed by over 85 lakh users. The government said 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube news channel are blocked under IT Rules, 2021.

According to a statement by the government, the purpose of the content published by some of these YouTube channels was to spread hatred among religious communities in India. False claims were made in various videos on the blocked YouTube channels.

