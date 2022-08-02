Top Tech News - August 2: 5G Spectrum Auction Highlights, Samsung Repair Mode And More

Hello, welcome to another dose of the Top Tech News and today we cover the highlights of the 5G Spectrum Auctions in India that finally ended on day 7. iQOO 9T smartphone has launched in India with an appealing set of features, and Samsung is bringing a useful repair mode to keep your data secure.

5G Spectrum Auctions End: Key Highlights

The 5G spectrum auctions ended on Monday with 40 rounds of bidding placed by different telcos

Reliance Jio has confirmed that it has acquired 5G spectrum in India to start its 5G network services using different frequency bands. The telco on Monday announced that it has acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The total cost of acquiring the right to use the spectrum is Rs 88,078 crore for a period of 20 years.

“With its unmatched 700 MHz spectrum footprint, Jio will be the only operator providing pan-India True 5G services with faster speeds, lower latency and massive connectivity,” Jio claimed in its statement.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has bought spectrum for Rs 18,799 crore as per the Telecom Ministry, which allowed the telco to acquire 6228 MHz of airwaves.

“We actively participated in the spectrum auction to strengthen our pan-India 4G footprint and embark on our 5G roll-out journey in the country in line with our long-term vision,” suggesting Vi has given strong focus to both 4G and 5G networks.

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it is well-positioned to usher in the 5G revolution in India after Sunil Mittal-led telco acquired spectrum worth Rs 43,084 crore in the auction. Airtel acquired 19867.8 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands, bolstering its spectrum holding.

iQOO 9T Smartphone Launched With Flagship Chipset

iQOO 9T smartphone has launched in India, making it one of the first in the country to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset. iQOO 9T claims to be a premium device and the from the design itself you can see where it stands. It is priced at Rs 49,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM. You also have the 12GB model which is priced at Rs 54,999.

The use of a glass body generally feels delicate but over here you might not face those issues. It gets a 50MP primary rear camera that supports OIS. The built-in battery supports 120W fast charging, and you get the adapter in the box. It features an E5 AMOLED display that gets 120Hz refresh rate, and iQOO says this device is suited for gaming.

Samsung Brings Repair Mode For Its Smartphones

Samsung has introduced a new repair mode for some of its devices that promise to keep your data secure while you give it for repair.

People are usually worried about giving away their phones for days, and the company wants to ease their concerns with the new feature. Repair Mode will be offered via a software update, and Samsung says that Galaxy S21 series will be the first set of devices to get the new mode.

Samsung confirms that you can use the repair mode while giving the phone to a Samsung service centre or any third-party repair shop. The Galaxy S21 smartphone users will also have the power to secure a particular part of the phone, which may have sensitive data.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here