Top Tech News - August 26: Meta CEO Confirms Next VR Headset, iPhone Sells For 28 Lakh And More

So Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that Meta will launch a new VR headset in October. Speaking during the Joe Rogan podcast, Zuckerberg said that the new VR headset will come with eye and facial tracking features. Now, the launch Zuckerberg had hinted at could be of the headset codenamed Project Cambria, and could be launched during the company’s annual Connect event. We don’t know much about the headset that has been confirmed by Zuckerberg, but the rumoured Project Cambria could be named the Meta Quest Pro upon launch.

Ahead of Apple’s iPhone launch event, a first-generation Apple iPhone has been sold at around Rs 28 lakh in an auction in the United States. The first-generation iPhone was sold for $35,000, which is close to Rs 28 lakh. The seal-packed iPhone model was sold at an auction organised at the RR auction house, with the original box that has a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen. During the same auction, an unpacked Apple iPod was sold for $25,000 (roughly Rs 20 lakh), and an Apple-1 circuit board was sold for more than $677,000 (roughly Rs 5.4 crores).

