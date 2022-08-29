Top Tech News - August 29: Jio 5G Announced In India, Xiaomi Ultra Phone Coming To More Markets And More

Hello and welcome to another episode of the top tech news, and today we are going to give you details about Jio 5G service, when it is going to launch in India, also Xiaomi’s next Ultra phone could be coming to more countries.

Jio 5G Services Launched In India, Coming To Cities By Diwali

Reliance Jio has announced its Jio 5G services in India. Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaking at the RIL Annual General Meeting (2022) has confirmed that Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most-advanced 5G network. Jio 5G will be True 5G in every sense, and with the acquisition of the largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G.

Jio 5G looks to achieve three objectives. It wants to build on the success of the Jio 4G network and introduce an even more advanced version of mobile broadband.

The telco wants to roll out its 5G services in the next two months by Diwali and make it available in the top metro cities. Chairman Ambani, also explains that 5G cannot remain exclusive to just a few, and wants to build a pan-India service. Jio has officially confirmed that it will be spending around Rs 2 lakh crore to set up the 5G network across the country.

Xiaomi’s Next Ultra Phone Coming To More Markets

Xiaomi launched its 12S Ultra smartphone with Leica cameras earlier, but the company limited its availability to China. Now, Lei Jun, Founder and CEO, Xiaomi has confirmed that the next Ultra smartphone from the brand will be coming to more countries, which is definitely going to have India on the list.

This is Xiaomi’s first high-end phone to launch after its partnership with Leica was announced a few months back. And the company did not disappoint us with its features and camera chops. While Xiaomi has confirmed taking its flagship phones to other markets, we still don’t have an exact timeline for its launch.

Instagram Denies Sharing Your Location With Other People

If you have seen a viral Instagram post talking about the app sharing location of one user with others, then you should ignore it. Instagram has officially confirmed that it does not share its user’s location with other people.

This statement comes directly from Adam Mosseri, CEO, Instagram, who refuted the claims by the viral post, and assured users that Instagram does not have a policy of sharing locations of its users.

The viral post said that a recent iOS update allowed Instagram to share the location of its users with other people, which is clearly not the case. Mosseri further explains that Instagram uses your phone’s location settings to determine your exact location and tag it on your photos or posts. But it does not share this location since the mapping is tied to the device and not the app.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here