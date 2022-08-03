Top Tech News - August 3: OnePlus China Event Cancelled, Apple Security Warning And More

Hello and welcome to the Top Tech News edition and today we are looking at the security warning issued by the CERT-In for Apple users in India, OnePlus and Motorola cancelling their event in China, and Xiaomi enters the AR Glasses arena.

Apple Users Get Security Warning From CERT-In

Apple MacBook users have got a security alert from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) recently. The notification says that macOS has been reported with multiple vulnerabilities.

The post says Apple macOS versions Catalina, Big Sur and Monterey are at risk if you are using them with security updates prior to 2022-005, version 11.6.8, and 12.5 respectively. Similarly, if you have iPhone or an iPad, the versions before 15.6 have been affected.

The issue can be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and bypass the security restrictions on the targeted system, as per the CERT-IN post. In iPhones and iPads, these high-risk vulnerabilities have been found to exist due to out-of-bounds written in Audio, GPU Drivers, ICU, and WebKit, as well as a buffer overflow in AppleAVD.

OnePlus and Motorola Launch Events Cancelled In China

OnePlus and Motorola have cancelled their events, reportedly due to the last moment developments in the country.

Motorola last night cancelled its event suddenly just hours before the launch was scheduled to take place. Lenovo’s General Manager for China announced the development in a social media post. This, according to reports, is happening due to the Geopolitical situation in the country. Later, OnePlus also confirmed that it is axing its China event for the OnePlus Ace Pro, which is launching globally as the OnePlus 10T 5G.

The geopolitical tensions in China are said to be the reason behind OnePlus and Motorola axing their launch events. The tensions in China are high due to a visit from US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who visited Taiwan on August 2. Pelosi, who has been a vocal critic of China visited Taiwan on August 2, and China is apparently unhappy with Pelosi’s visit.

Xiaomi Introduces New AR Smart Glasses

Xiaomi has launched its new AR-based smart glasses in China. The company launched the new glasses named “Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera” and come with several camera sensors on one side, and a display component on the other.

Xiaomi claims that the AR-based smart glasses are meant to combine intelligent images and AR technology. The glasses don’t look the same as your daily-usage smart glasses, but have been made to enable users to use their creative knowledge. Reportedly, the Xiaomi smart glasses weigh about 100 grams and include camera features.

It is believed that these glasses include a 50-megapixel primary shooter on the left side, and an 8-megapixel shooter periscope telephoto lens. However, only the second camera comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

