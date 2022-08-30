Top Tech News - August 30: iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity, JioMart On Whatsapp And More

Welcome to another episode of the Top Tech News, and today we look at Apple planning to bring satellite connectivity to the next iPhones,

Artemis 1 launch delayed by NASA and JioMart now comes to WhatsApp.

NASA Delays Artemis 1 Launch Amid Engine Issues

A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to scrub the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on a shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest. The launch represents a milestone in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.

As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring.

Then, NASA ran into new trouble when it was unable to properly chill one of the rocket’s four main engines, officials said. Engineers continued working to gather data and pinpoint the source of the problem after the launch postponement was announced.

Apple iPhone 14 Likely To Support Satellite Connectivity

The latest rumour around the iPhone 14, however, hints at the company bringing satellite connectivity to the iPhone. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman, Apple may bring satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14 series.

Gurman, in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, speculates that the theme of this year’s iPhone event invite hints at the satellite connectivity feature.

Gurman says that the ‘Far Out’ tagline, alongside a cluster of stars could mean that iPhone is getting satellite connectivity. The feature, which is said to be called Emergency Message via Satellite internally, will allow users of compatible iPhones to send SOS messages to first responders, in case they are in places like the mountains or at the sea.

Meta and Jio Partner To Bring JioMart Shopping On WhatsApp

Meta and Jio Platforms have announced their new partnership to bring grocery shopping to WhatsApp for users in India. The service will be provided via JioMart, the digital shopping app from Jio Platforms, and users can log in to the shopping service through WhatsApp on their smartphone.

You can browse the JioMart grocery catalogue, add products and even make the payment within WhatsApp.

Any WhatsApp user can send a message on the JioMart number 91 79770 79770 and say Hi to get more details from the JioMart business chatbot. You will then be provided a list of products that are available on JioMart, select the items you want to purchase and head over to the checkout cart for payment.

Jio Platforms mentions that payment for your grocery shopping via WhatsApp can be done using WhatsApp Pay which is UPI-based payment service for WhatsApp users in India. Alternatively, you can decide to pay for the order via cash on delivery.

