Top Tech News - August 4: India Withdraws Privacy Bill, OnePlus 10T India Launch And More

OnePlus 10T Launched In India

OnePlus 10T 5G has launched in the market, and buyers in India can start pre-ordering the phone from today itself. OnePlus 10T is the mid-year flagship from the company which utilises the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset and sees a slew of improvements compared to the existing flagship model which is the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that switches between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and comes with a pixel density of 394 PPI.

OnePlus 10T is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and this time you get it with up to 16GB RAM and 128GB, and 256GB as the storage options. OnePlus 10T comes with the OxygenOS 12.1 version based on the Android 12 operating system. OnePlus will be offering the OxygenOS 13 version later this year.

OnePlus 10T carries a triple rear camera setup without the Hasselblad branding and consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The new OnePlus 10 series phone comes with a bigger 4800mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging technology.

Data Privacy Bill Withdrawn In India, New Law Expected To Come

India’s information technology minister on Wednesday withdrew a data protection bill which was first proposed in 2019 and alarmed big tech companies.

A government notice stated New Delhi was taking the decision as a parliamentary panel’s review of the bill had suggested 81 amendments, leading to the need for a new “comprehensive legal framework”.

The privacy bill was designed to protect Indian citizens and establish a so-called data protection authority, but it had raised concerns among Big Tech giants that it could increase their compliance burden and data storage requirements. Companies including Facebook and Twitter have for years been concerned with India’s proposed tighter regulations for the technology sector, which have often strained relations between New Delhi and Washington.

India says such regulations are needed to safeguard the data and privacy of citizens.

Apple Likely To Delay Release Of iPadOS 16, Here’s Why

Apple is reportedly planning to delay the launch of the next generation of iPadOS by some time, according to a new report.

A report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that Apple may be planning to delay the iPadOS 16 launch till October 2022, due to an issue with the new Stage Manager feature on iPadOS 16. According to the report, the Stage Manager feature, which has the option to offer a more Mac-like multi-window experience on an iPad is still under development.

The delay is said to be caused partly due to the implementation of the Stage Manager as Apple is still working to fix the bugs. The delay will allow Apple more time to work on the bugs and fix them.

