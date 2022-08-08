Top Tech News - August 8: Twitter Confirms Data Leak, Apple iPhone 14 Launch Faces Delay And More

Hello and welcome to another episode of Top Tech News on News18 Tech, and in today’s edition we talk about Twitter’s data leak confirmation, Apple facing iPhone 14 shipment delays and more.

Twitter Confirms Data Breach That Exposed Data Of 5.4 Million Users

Twitter has confirmed a zero-day attack that took place in December 2021, where the attacker claimed to have obtained information from 5.4 million users on the platform. The attack, which was reported on last month, has now been confirmed and the company has said that the exploit that was used to make it happen has been fixed.

Now, while Twitter has confirmed the attack, it still leaves data of 5.4 million Twitter users exposed and in the hands of a malicious attacker. The attacker said last month that he has data of about 5,485,636 accounts with information like location, URL, profile picture, and other data. The attackers allegedly used a vulnerability that allowed anyone to query a phone number or email to check an active Twitter account and obtain their information.

Apple Likely to Face iPhone 14 Shipment Delays

Apple is gearing to launch its next-generation series of iPhones, a new report said that the upcoming iPhone 14 is likely to be delayed due to growing tension between China and Taiwan, media reports say.

According to GSMArena, Apple is TSMC‘s top customer, and the company ships chips to Pegatron in China, where iPhones are assembled. And US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has put an even bigger strain on the China-Taiwan relationship. As a result, the CCP has come up with new regulations forbidding any mention of “Taiwan” or “Republic of China” in shipping documents.

This, in turn, means that some, if not all, of the hardware, could be returned to Taiwan and delay the iPhone 14 production as a result, the report said. Also, Pegatron’s Vice Chairman and top executives from TSMC were seen with Pelosi during the visit, so this could be a beginning of a more fierce trade war between the CCP and Taiwan in which Apple and other US-based companies are caught in the middle, it added.

Instagram Testing Ultra-Tall Photos To Match The Reels

Instagram is not going to end support for photos, but its focus on video means that users will soon be able to upload their photos in the ultra-tall format, which basically means the 9:16 ratio. The so-called photo-sharing platform is going to start with the tests in a couple of weeks.

This update was shared by Adam Mosseri, who was answering the weekly Q&A session. “You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram,” Mosseri said. “So we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally.”

Mosseri has talked about how the platform is now going to cater to videos, and keep photos as a small part of the product. This explains the decision to let people post photos in the 9:16 format, allowing Instagram to focus on its video-centric approach and still keeping people happy.

