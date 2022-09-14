CHANGE LANGUAGE
Top Tech News - September 14: ISRO Brings Satellite Broadband, Pixel Phones Could Be Made In India And More

September 14, 2022

In today's episode we have the satellite internet coming to India from ISRO, and Pixel make in India plans

In today's episode we cover the new satellite broadband service from Hughes Network and ISRO, also Google looking at India for Pixel phone manufacturing.

Welcome to our latest episode of the Top Tech news, where we give you a quick round-up of the latest technology news from India and globally.

ISRO And Hughes Bring Satellite Internet To India

Satellite internet provider Hughes Communications India has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to bring the country’s first satellite internet service. The two companies on Monday announced the commercial launch of India’s first high-throughput satellite (HTS) broadband service powered by ISRO. This comes at a time when Elon Musk-owned Starlink has abandoned its operations in the country after failing to get the necessary approvals.

The service aims to deliver high-speed broadband across the country, including in the most remote areas beyond the reach of terrestrial networks, thus connecting enterprise and government networks. “At ISRO, we are committed to exploring and expanding the ways we can work with the private sector to help improve people’s lives and bridge the digital divide,” said Dr S Somnath, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO.

Google Could Soon Make Pixel Phones In India

Alphabet Inc is considering moving some production of Pixel phones to India following disruptions in China from COVID-19 lockdowns and Beijing’s rising tensions with the United States, the Information reported on Monday, citing a source.

Alphabet, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, has solicited bids from manufacturers in India to make between 500,000 and 1 million Pixel smartphones, equivalent to 10% to 20% of the estimated annual production for the device, according to the report.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai previewed a plan to manufacture in India earlier this year but a final decision has not yet been made, the report added. If approved, India production operations will still require import of components from China.

Tech Tip – How To Change Default Apps On Android

