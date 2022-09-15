Top Tech News - September 15: iPhone Subscription Plans, Smartphone Deals to Check Out And More

Welcome to another episode of Top Tech News, and today we give you the details on Apple’s plans for iPhone subscriptions, also, why now is a good time to consider buying a new phone.

Apple Still Plans To Bring iPhone Subscription Service

Apple was expected to announce first-ever iPhone subscription package at the iPhone 14 launch event, but the company gave it a miss. Now, a new report suggests Apple still plans to bring this subscription offer, and it could come before the year ends.

We are not sure about the dynamics of this package but it is likely to be a monthly service, where you can get the iPhone bundled with the Apple One package, which could launch soon.

Mark Gurman has mentioned that Apple is actively testing the service in his report for Bloomberg, and suggests the launch could happen later this year or early next year. He also points out that Apple decided against bringing the service to the iPhone 14 launch because it wanted to avoid the complexity of buying the iPhone through this new initiative.

Festive Sales Gives You Attractive Discounts On Smartphones

Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1 and even the iPhone 13 is available at a special discounted price for consumers in India this month. Online sales are going to pick up with the festive season around the corner, and we suggest you keep an eye out for some exciting offers that would be hard to miss.

Tech Tip – How To Stop Apps Running In the Background

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here