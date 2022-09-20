Top Tech News - September 20: GTA 6 Footage Leak Confirmed; iPhone 14 Pro Camera Has People Shaking

Welcome to our latest episode of the Top Tech News, and today we look at the issues plaguing iPhone 14 Pro users already, also Rockstar Games confirming the leak of GTA 6 footage.

Rockstar Games Confirms GTA 6 Game Leak

Rockstar Games, the developer behind the popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise has confirmed that it had a leak that gave access to the GTA 6 unreleased footage to the hackers.

The company says it “suffered a network intrusion” which has resulted in GTA 6 footage leaking on the internet, with people able to access over 90 footage videos of the unreleased game. The statement was shared by Rockstar Games via this tweet on Monday.

The developer said it is disappointing that the details of its next game were shared with you all in this way, which suggests the leaked footage is part of the actual GTA 6 gameplay. Having said that, Rockstar Games mentioned that it doesn’t expect any downtime or disruption to its live game services or change its long-term plans for game development.

iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issues To Be Fixed With New Update

Apple is going to fix the camera shaking issue on the iPhone 14 Pro that has become a widespread issue for users. The problem has been observed while using third-party apps like TikTok on the iPhone 14 Pro, and various posts from people show the iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor shaking from the screen. The new update is expected to fix the problem, and could be released next week.

