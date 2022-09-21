Top Tech News - September 21: Android Phones Could Soon Have Dynamic Island Copy; iPhone 14 Easy To Repair And More

Welcome to another episode of the Top Tech News, where you give you the latest updates from the world of tech in India and across the globe.

Android Phone Makers Now Planning For Dynamic Island Feature

History could repeat itself again, as the Dynamic Island becomes a popular feature among consumers, both those who have got the iPhone 14 Pro series or those who haven’t. Realme has already laid the groundwork by asking the people what they would prefer to use on the Realme island, which seems to be Realme’s term for the feature.

Apple introduced the new Dynamic Island feature for the iPhone 14 Pro series this year, and it seems the Android folks have already started working on the feature for their devices. Realme has asked people to tell them how to use the notch space for dynamic features. Xiaomi is also expected to having something similar on MiUi and we expect Samsung and others to follow suit in the near future.

iPhone 14 Adjudged Easy To Repair

According to a new teardown video of the iPhone 14 from iFixit shows that the vanilla iPhone 14 comes with a major design change on the internals. There is a removable back and front panel that just pop-out, allowing anyone to change the display or back panel of their iPhone. Neither the front panel, nor the back panel are attached to any of the internals, and they are separate panels that can easily pop-out.

Tech Tip – How To Restrict App Permissions For Camera And More

