Top Tech News - September 8: Apple iPhone 14 Series Is Here, UP College Data Hacked And More

Welcome to another episode of the Top Tech News, today we give you all the details from the iPhone 14 launch event, UP college facing data hack and ransom demand and more.

Apple iPhone 14 Series, Watch Ultra And AirPods Pro 2 Announced

Apple has launched four new iPhones at its Far Out Event in Cupertino– iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 (with 6.1-inch display) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch display) will be the most popular options for people on a tight budget, the real deal is in the new iPhone 14 Pro series.

If you look at the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, both these phones offer the same A15 Bionic chipset that’s there on the iPhone 13 series. The design is also the same. Improvements include better cameras with a larger sensor along with a new 12MP selfie camera with autofocus. Not to forget there’s no ProMotion on these phones but there’s a new Emergency SOS feature via satellite. This feature allows you to send SMS without cellular reception by pointing your iPhone 14 to a satellite hovering above Earth.

Of course, the SMS UI will guide you to which direction to point your phone at to get satellite reception. Also, it’s free for only 2 years in the US and Canada. Note that the new iPhones support 5G connectivity.

Hackers Steal Data Of Educational Institutes In UP

A group of hackers allegedly stole and deleted data of educational institutes of KN Modi Foundation and demanded cryptocurrency worth USD 1 million to resolve the issue. SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said police have received a complaint from Sandeep Kumar Yadav on behalf of the foundation. In his complaint, he told police that the hackers stole and deleted all data of students and staff from the computers of the institute.

Police have registered an FIR against two unknown persons under Section 507 (criminal Intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act.

Tech Tip – How To Increase The Font Size On Your Android Phone

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here