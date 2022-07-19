Top Tech News Today- July 19: Oppo Reno 8 Series Launched, New Instagram Shopping Feature And More

There is a lot of new in technology these days and it is tough to keep up with everything going on in the world. Which is why, we bring to you, Top Tech News of the day for July 19. In today’s top tech news, we tell you about the latest mid-rangers, the Oppo Reno 8 series, Instagram’s new feature that will allow users to buy things directly from brands’ DMs, and a class action lawsuit against Sony over PlayStation 5 fault. Here are the top three headlines:

Oppo Launched Oppo Reno 8 Series

Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro in India on Monday, July 18. The Oppo Reno 8 has been launched at a price of Rs 29,999 in India, while the Oppo Reno 8 Pro has been launched at Rs 45,999 in the country. The Oppo Reno 8 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, while the Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset. Both smartphones come with triple rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Instagram Giving Option To Purchase From DMs

Meta-owned photo sharing platform Instagram is bringing a feature that will allow users to make purchases by just chatting with businesses on Instagram. Users will be able to make purchases by just texting the businesses and make the purchase, instead of visiting an external link and purchasing the product.

Sony In Trouble Over Faulty PS5?

A PlayStation 5 user has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony over their faulty PlayStation 5. The user has claimed that their PS5 abruptly shuts down during gameplay, and has cited Amazon user reviews and Reddit threads dating back to 2020. According to the lawsuit’s own admission, however, Sony’s support page shows that the consoles that turn off while playing the game are eligible for a repair if under warranty.

