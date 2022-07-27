Top Tech News Today - July 27: Indian 5G Spectrum Auctions Get Mixed Response, Google Brings Street View To India And More

Hello and welcome to our latest episode of the Top Tech News. In today’s edition, we look at the progress made with the 5G spectrum auctions, Google Street View making its comeback in India, and Realme launching its new tablet.

5G Spectrum Auctions In India Gets Mixed Response

Firms run by tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gautam Adani bid about Rs 1.45 lakh crore to buy fifth-generation (5G) airwaves on the opening day of India’s largest-ever spectrum auction on Tuesday. Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the response on the first day of the auction exceeded all expectations and will surpass the records of 2015 when revenue collection from the auction stood at Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

Even the 700 MHz band, which had not seen any takers in the 2016 and 2021 auctions, received bids this time. As per information put out by the telecom department, in the coveted 700 MHz bands, provisional bids worth Rs 39,270 crore were received on day one of auction, industry watchers said.

All four applicants — Ambani’s Reliance Jio, Mittal’s Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and an Adani group firm “actively” participated in the auction of the 5G spectrum, which offers ultra-high speeds (about 10 times faster than 4G), lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time.

Google Street View Finally Comes To India

Google Maps has launched its street view service in 10 cities in India in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The Indian government had previously rejected the rollout of the feature, which shows panoramic images of roads and other sites. The rollout was denied due to security reasons, according to local media.

Data collection was entirely done by the local partners, Google said on Wednesday, adding that the service will be available in 50 Indian cities by the end of this year. Both firms have covered over 150,000 km across Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar.

Realme Pad X Tablet, Watch 3 And Buds Air 3 Launched

Realme is the latest brand to enter the premium tablet market in India with the new Realme Pad X 5G tablet. It is powered by a Snapdragon 5G chipset, packs a big capacity battery and offers support for accessories like a stylus. Realme claims to have designed the customised software for this tablet that takes care of multi-tasking.

Realme Pad X gets a 10.95-inch LCD 2K resolution display and the tablet is built around a solid plastic body and frame. It is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset that brings 5G network support to the tablet, and you can buy it with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable.

