Top Tech News Today- July 28: Apple Store Launch In India Delayed; 5G Auction See Bids Of Rs 1.49 Lakh Crore And More

Apple fans in India will have to wait further to see the first Apple store in the country while the 5G spectrum auction attracted bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore on Day 2. These and more on today’s top tech news of the day.

WATCH VIDEO: Tech News-July 28: Apple Store Launch In India Delayed; 5G Auction See Bids Of Rs 1.49 Lakh Crore

5G Spectrum Auction Continues On Day 3

India’s first 5G auction on Wednesday received bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh crore on day two, as aggressive bidding across bands by players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel pushed the sale over to the third day. As many as five rounds of bidding were conducted on Wednesday for the 5G spectrum, capable of offering lag-free connectivity and ultra-high-speed internet.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that “good competition” was seen in almost all bands on offer. Vaishnaw expressed happiness at the response received for the 700 MHz band, which did not find any takers in the last two auctions held in 2016 and 2021. The coveted and expensive 700 MHz band is important for coverage of far-flung areas.

Nokia Bids Adieu To Zeiss Cameras For Smartphones

Future Nokia phones won’t come with the Zeiss brand as they have done for over five years. HMD Global, the company that makes Nokia branded phones, has confirmed that its partnership with Zeiss optics has ended. In fact, the relationship between the two brands ended in 2021, but the company has now officially confirmed the news after NokiaMob noticed the branding had been removed from the Zeiss website.

As the partnership ended in 2021, the last phone from HMD Global that included the branding was the Nokia XR20. There’s no official reason given why the Zeiss partnership won’t be continuing, so it’s unclear if it was a mutual decision between the two brands.

Apple Store Launch In India Delayed Again

Apple’s first flagship store in India has been pushed ahead a second time, said an ET Bureau report.

The reasons for the delay have been attributed to the pandemic. Because of the pandemic, the store had to face many challenges. There was an issue with acquiring the interior fitting supplies and more.

The first flagship Apple Store in India was supposed to happen soon in the Jio World Drive, a premium mall owned by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). This store will be one of the famous ones globally once it starts. Apple wants a flagship store in Mumbai, India, to start with, to show Indian customers the kind of experience they get when purchasing an Apple product through an Apple Store.

