Top Ten Free iOS Games: PUBG Mobile, Fire Balls 3D, BitLife, Naruto Online And More

Fire Balls 3D,' from French company Voodoo, flips 'Helix Jump' on its head for chart-topping success in multiple countries; text and emoji-centric life sim "BitLife" is the USA's number one; catching challenge "The Noodle" is a Canadian favorite, while "Naruto Online" makes its mobile debut in China and "My Talking Tom 2" finds an eager fanbase in France. Read on for more on these and other chart-topping free iOS games from around the world on November 19, 2018.USABitLife - Life SimulatorMake life choices and see how they pan out in this text (and emoji) based, multiple-choice adventure that lays out a broad range of careers and life paths. $1.99 USD to remove ads.itunes.apple.com/app/id1374403536United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, PhilippinesFire Balls 3DThe studio behind "Helix Jump" puts a twist on its earlier and very popular idea. Eliminate a tower's stacked tiers by flicking dots past obstacles that move around its base. $2.99 USD to remove ads.itunes.apple.com/app/id1437370468ChinaNaruto Online Mobile [cn. 火影忍者OL-忍者新世代]Launched on PC in 2013, massively multiplayer game "Naruto Online" arrives on iOS, China only for now. Its three current in-app purchases are $0.99 USD.itunes.apple.com/app/id1369855098FranceMy Talking Tom 2An expressive digital toy cat that can now fly, play with toys, look after his own pets, and sustain minor injuries that need caring for. The top in-app purchase is a $2.99 USD pack of virtual currency.itunes.apple.com/app/id1337578317NetherlandsPaper.io 2Online territory expansion game that has players draw new borders using their fingers, as if they are all coloring in parts of the same piece of paper. $2.99 USD to remove ads.itunes.apple.com/app/id1423046460CanadaThe NoodleCatch the sliding, falling noodle in a bamboo tube. Sounds simple, right? Numerous levels increase in difficulty and novelty. $0.99 USD for extra coins, $2.99 to remove ads.itunes.apple.com/app/id1423527464South KoreaRacing Friends [kr. 프렌즈레이싱]Kakao's kart racer with a roster of cute characters and a varied selection of racetracks. The most popular in-app purchase is a $4.99 USD pack of customizations.itunes.apple.com/app/id1317213680JapanBlack Clover: Dream KnightsStrategy battle game based on popular Japanese comic book and animated show "Black Clover." The top in-app purchase is a $11.99 pack of virtual jewels.itunes.apple.com/app/id1408412715SingaporeChampions Manager MobasakaThough the November to December 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup is for national south-east Asian teams, this officially licensed app features European club sides Real Madrid and Bayern Munich prominently. $2.99 USD for the smallest pack of virtual tokens.itunes.apple.com/app/id1369704496Malaysia, IndiaPUBG MobileLast-person-standing solo or team game in which players battle as the available playing space restricts around them. The most popular in-app purchase is a $2.99 pack of virtual cash.itunes.apple.com/app/id1366526331