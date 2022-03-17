VPN or virtual private network is supposed to help you connect and access websites that are banned or restricted in a region. VPNs are renowned for providing high-level security and privacy which prevents people from tracking you. You have VPNs for PCs and mobile phones. In fact, VPNs are used to access streaming sites that aren’t available in your region, opening up a wider catalogue of content for you.

VPN helps you mask the IP address over which your internet connection is running. And helps your ID bounce off different countries that keep you protected from trackers. Here are some of the best VPN apps that can be used on mobile, PC and tell you about their features, benefits, and more.

Surfshark

Surfshark is our first choice over here because it is free and its reach helps you access global Netflix content and other platforms. Surfshark claims it has 1700+ servers across 63 countries. And in India, its network is available through centres in Mumbai, Chennai and Indore. Surfshark offers a functional kill-switch, a split tunnel option is also there and you have support for multiple protocols that keeps your ID secure. This VPN is compatible with PC, Mac, Android, iOS and Linux as well. The user interface of the app allows everyone to easily get used to its features.

Express VPN

Like its name, Express VPN delivers quick solution and access to restricted content in a secure manner. The platform has made its servers available through 94 countries, which promises fast connectivity to restricted sites. Express VPN on both the mobile and PC gets 256-bit encryption and it claims that no web activity is stored, keeping everything secret. Express VPN works on 5 devices simultaneously, but the main highlight is that Express VPN has a strong network base in India which provides you with high-quality video streaming.

Nord VPN

NordVPN is well known in the market, so it’s not surprising to see it mentioned in this list. NordVPN has over 75 servers globally, with some of the offering support for India. NordVPN keeps all the tracking information secure behind a strong encryption protocol. It also has a kill switch so that you can avoid any possible intrusion. The other good thing about NordVPN is that you can access torrent sites and download content. NordVPN works on six devices at the same time.

VyprVPN

VyperVPN is another reliable VPN option that gives you security and service in equal measure. It comes with support for the OpenVPN encryption standard, recognised as one of the best in the business. Vypr has added a kill switch as well, which can be activated if you suspect the data might have leaked or been intercepted by an unknown entity. Its servers are well distributed, and you have them located in over 70 countries. Vypr promises a zero-log policy which is a good thing.

TunnelBear VPN

TunnelBear is another VPN option that users have used for years, and would still prefer it for ease of use. Its network has a limited reach, which is likely to keep the connection slower but nothing that would be a concern for users. TunnelBear says it does not share data with third-party companies, which is not claimed or talked about by many. It offers strong VPN security, but overall its features are limited, and it hasn’t evolved compared to other VPN services in the market.

Opera Browser VPN

Opera web browser has a built-in VPN service that is available for Android and Windows users. You just have to enable VPN settings in the browser settings and you can select the preferred region to connect the service. Opera says it does record logs of your VPN browsing, nor does it save the web history in this model.

This feature Opera comes in handy when connecting to a public Wi-Fi or data network, where chances are you and your IP address can be easily traced.

