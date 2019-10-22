Top WhatsApp Features Arriving With Upcoming Updates For iOS and Android

Whatsapp is yet to receive some much-anticipated features both on Android and iOS. While rumours about the long-awaited Dark Mode have been doing the rounds for some time now, some other features that Whatsapp users can expect in upcoming updates on the app. Some of these include Self-Destructing messages, a new splash screen, and the hide muted status feature. These updates will be rolled out for both i0S and Android users but some Android users who received the latest beta rollout might already have access to a few of these features.

Dark Mode

Whatsapp is perhaps last in the race to introduce a Dark Mode, as Instagram, Twitter, Google Photos, YouTube, Facebook Messanger and many others have already done so. While Dark Mode for Whatsapp is still under development, it has been spotted on some older beta versions. However, users will hopefully not have to wait for too long as Whatsapp has said that it is quite close to releasing a Dark Mode in the final update of the messaging application. The Dark Mode will come with dark text bubbles as well.

Self-Destructing Messages

WhatsApp’s 'Delete for Everyone' feature has been around for quite a while now. However, Whatsapp might soon introduce self-destructing messages that will allow users to recall a message after 5 seconds, 1 hour, 1 day, 7 days, or even 30 days. This will be similar to snaps send via Snapchat.

Splash Screen

When you launch the application for the first time, the Whatsapp logo will appear on the screen after the Splash Screen feature is added under the latest update. The logo might appear different for Dark Mode, and the Splash Screen feature will be available on both, Android and iOS platforms.

Hide Muted Status

The Hide Muted Status feature will allow users to hide all status updates from those muted in their contact list. Under this feature, a 'Hide' button will be present on top of the muted status updates section. Users can restore the hidden status updates by clicking on the 'Show' button.

