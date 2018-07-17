English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Toreto Introduces Smash– Party Speaker
This party speaker comes with the features such as, LED display, TWS connection, remote control, Bluetooth and more.
Toreto Introduces Smash – Party Speaker (image: Toreto)
Toreto, the portable digital product maker, has expanded its Bluetooth speaker portfolio with, “Smash” – Party Speaker. This party speaker comes with the features such as, LED display, TWS connection, remote control, Bluetooth and more. It has been priced at Rs 12,999 and is available in retail stores as well as on all leading e-commerce platforms across India. Smash Party Speaker is available in classic black colour, with a black and gold wireless mic.
Smash comes with 60W surround sound and powerful treble. When it comes to connectivity, the Smash supports Bluetooth, micro SD card, 3.5mm aux input and USB flash drive as well and it also has a remote controller to customize the preferences. Apart from playing music, the Smash can also be used to sing and record songs. The USP of the speaker is its TWS (True Wireless Speaker) which enables you to connect 2 speakers wirelessly and support more than 2 speaker connection through the wire.
Smash carries the number keys (0-9) to quickly skip to the song you want to hear; one key single loop, which allows you to play your music at one go without any hurdle; tone prompts will guide you towards operating the speaker. It has a LED digital tube display that displays the mode and time in progress.
