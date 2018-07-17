English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Toreto Introduces Smash– Party Speaker

This party speaker comes with the features such as, LED display, TWS connection, remote control, Bluetooth and more.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2018, 6:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Toreto Introduces Smash– Party Speaker
Toreto Introduces Smash – Party Speaker (image: Toreto)
Toreto, the portable digital product maker, has expanded its Bluetooth speaker portfolio with, “Smash” – Party Speaker. This party speaker comes with the features such as, LED display, TWS connection, remote control, Bluetooth and more. It has been priced at Rs 12,999 and is available in retail stores as well as on all leading e-commerce platforms across India. Smash Party Speaker is available in classic black colour, with a black and gold wireless mic.

Also Read: Could Android Agreements Land Google in Trouble?

Smash comes with 60W surround sound and powerful treble. When it comes to connectivity, the Smash supports Bluetooth, micro SD card, 3.5mm aux input and USB flash drive as well and it also has a remote controller to customize the preferences. Apart from playing music, the Smash can also be used to sing and record songs. The USP of the speaker is its TWS (True Wireless Speaker) which enables you to connect 2 speakers wirelessly and support more than 2 speaker connection through the wire.

Smash carries the number keys (0-9) to quickly skip to the song you want to hear; one key single loop, which allows you to play your music at one go without any hurdle; tone prompts will guide you towards operating the speaker. It has a LED digital tube display that displays the mode and time in progress.

Also Watch: OPPO Find X First Impressions Review | Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera



Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery