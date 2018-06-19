Toreto Launches Thump Sound Bar in India

Toreto has launched the Thump Sound Bar in India as a wireless multimedia speaker for playing music. The Thump Sound Bar is available for purchase online through all the leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores in a classic Black colour. The speakers have been priced at Rs 3,499.The new wireless speakers by Toreto come with Bluetooth 4.2, AUX, USB, TF Card for connectivity. On the battery front, the Sound bar comes with a 2000 mAh unit and as per the company, can play up to 3 hours of music on a single charge. It also has an in-built FM tuner which channels the frequency automatically with the help of an antenna placed inside the cabinet. Thump Sound Bar also has a multi-connectivity feature. Other than Bluetooth, the speakers let users play songs via TF card mode, USB mode as well as Line-in mode. Users will also be able to answer calls through the speakers when their phone is connected to the speakers, thanks to an in-built microphone that can be used during the time of the call.