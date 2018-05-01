Toronto is The New Tech Destination as 'Collision' Conference Moves to The City

North America’s fastest growing tech conference will be moving to North America’s fastest growing tech region when Collision heads to Toronto next year. The move secures Collision in Toronto for the next three conferences happening in 2019, 2020 and 2021, building on the Toronto region’s momentum as a hub for technology and innovation and leveraging the strength of Ontario and Canada as diverse and inclusive.All three levels of government, Tourism Toronto and Exhibition Place partnered for the bid, which is expected to bring more than 90,000 attendees to Toronto over the next three conferences with an economic impact of $147 million. The 2019 conference will take place at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place from May 20-23, 2019."Welcome to Canada, Collision. I’m happy you chose Toronto to host North America’s fastest growing tech conference for the next three years. Toronto is a key global tech hub and an example of the diversity that is our strength. Here in Canada, we know innovation and inclusion go together and the rest of the world has taken notice." commented Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada on the announcement. "Tech talent is coming to our country in record numbers and with our Innovation and Skills Plan, our government is making it easier for innovators to succeed and for investors to support them. We know Collision will bring even more energy and vision to Toronto’s tech scene."Collision, now in its fifth year, has gone from 5,000 to an expected 25,000 attendees in 2018. Created by the team behind Web Summit, the world’s largest and most influential tech event, Collision attracts CEOs of the world’s largest companies, founders of startups, investors and media, from more than 120 countries.“Right now feels like a special moment for Canada, and for Toronto,” said Paddy Cosgrave, CEO of Web Summit. “There is such energy in the city, such an open, cosmopolitan and global atmosphere. Great companies are being started and incredible talent is coming out of the region.”The conference is entering its third year in New Orleans from April 30 to May 3, following a two-year stay in Las Vegas. This is the first time the conference will be held outside of the U.S.“Collision is one of the most coveted conferences a destination can host,” said Johanne Bélanger, President and CEO of Tourism Toronto. “Hosting a conference of this magnitude demonstrates how meetings and events can be a powerful catalyst for economic development for sectors like technology and innovation, showcasing and elevating the booming tech industry, people and companies that have made the Toronto region a tech powerhouse.”The Toronto region ranks as the largest tech sector in Canada and the third largest in North America. The sector employs 401,000 people in 18,000 tech companies, accounting for 15 percent of all jobs in the Toronto region. The growth of the regional tech sector outpaced that of New York City and San Francisco combined in 2016. Based on that growth rate, Toronto will have more technology jobs than Silicon Valley within two years.