TP-Link, Asus, D-Link & More: Best Wi-Fi Routers To Buy In India In August 2021

Internet is one of the most imporant thing for people in today’s world. Ranging from work to leisure purposes, it is not easy for anyone in today’s world to live without internet. Further, the COVID-19 induced work-from-home and study-from-home culture has initiated a new, more urgent need for people to stay connected at all times. Given the importance, many people prefer to use top-notch Wi-Fi routers in their homes and offices, in order to avoid latency and leverage the fastest speeds their internet provider can possibly provide. We will show you some of the best Wi-Fi routers that you can buy in the Indian market right now:

TP-Link Archer AX11000: Priced at Rs 29,999, the TP-Link Archer is a heavy-duty Wi-Fi router that is preferred by gamers. The router can work with speeds of up to 11GB per second and has a frequency range of 2.4GHz to 5GHz. The TP-Link Archer AX11000 Wi-Fi router comes with two USB ports and has Orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) for low latency. This router comes with a 1.8 GHz Quad-core CPU and 1 GB of RAM to manage huge throughput and cut the lag.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300: Another gaming router, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 is priced at Rs 20,499 on Amazon. The Asus Rapture GT-AC5300 comes with a lot of gamer-friendly features like the ability to allocate one of the two 5GHz bands to gaming devices. The router comes with a desktop-grade 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core CPU and comes with RangeBoost, a powerful range-enhancing combination of hardware and software that increases coverage while also improving long-range throughput.

Netgear Nighthawk XR500 Pro, AC2600: The Netgear Nighthawk XR500 Pro, is priced at Rs 22,249 and is on sale on Amazon. The Wi-Fi router can handle speeds of up to 2.6GB per second and comes with a Dual-core 1.7GHz processor. The Netgear Nighthawk XR500 Pro uses state-of-the-art software to optimize your internet connection by stabilizing ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeping you in the game with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming.

D-Link AC2600: The D-Link DIR-882 AC2600 is priced at Rs 7,830 and is available on Flipkart. The router comes with up to 2.6GB per second speeds and has a frequency range of 2.4GHz to 5GHz.

Linksys Max-Stream EA7500S: Priced at Rs 8,899, the Linksys Max-Stream EA7500S is available for purchase on Amazon. The Wi-Fi router provides up to 1,500 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage for up to 15 devices. It can handle dual-band speeds of up to 1.9GB per second and has a frequency range of 2.4GHz to 5GHz.

