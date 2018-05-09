English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TRAI Issues Draft of Telecom Interconnection Regulation
The draft said a service provider may request the other service provider for additional ports at a Point of Interconnection (POI) if the projected utilisation of the capacity of such POI at the end of 60 days from the date of placing the request.
TRAI Issues Draft of Telecom Interconnection Regulation (File photo).
The Indian telecom regulator on Tuesday released the draft amendment of telecommunication interconnection where it has set time-frame for provisioning of ports for initial interconnection and augmentation to be increased to a maximum 42 working days. The draft said a service provider may request the other service provider for additional ports at a Point of Interconnection (POI), if the projected utilisation of the capacity of such POI at the end of 60 days from the date of placing the request, is likely to be more than 85 percent and such projected utilisation of the capacity of POI shall be determined on the basis of the daily traffic for the preceding 60 days at the POI during busy hour.
"Provided that the service provider shall request for such number of additional ports, which is likely to bring the utilisation of the capacity of such POI, at the end of sixty days from the date of making request, to less than 75 percent," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a statement.
The TRAI said each service provider shall provide its forecast of busy hour outgoing traffic for each POI, at intervals of every six months, to the interconnecting service provider and the first such forecast shall be provided within 60 days of the commencement of "The Telecom Interconnection (Amendment) Regulations, 2018" and thereafter on the April 1 and October 1 every year.
It further added that the port charges and infrastructure charges for all ports provided before February 1, 2018 shall continue to be payable as per the terms and conditions which were applicable to them before February 1, 2018.
